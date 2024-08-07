Inspired by Mark Zuckerberg, UFC Champ Jon Jones Claims to Drop Injury Recovery Journey Video

Meta platform CEO, Mark Zuckerberg is back hitting the pads after an untimely break to his MMA training. Following his ACL tear last year, the business mogul is now in recovery mode and his latest social media outing has inspired UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones to follow in Zuck’s footsteps.

Much like Zuckerberg, ‘Bones’ also suffered a grave injury, and the tech billionaire’s latest recovery update on Instagram has the New York native pumped. In fact, the heavyweight hinted that he might drop a similar clip of his recovery journey, as he commented,

“I’m digging the recovery journey, I should make a video like this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Zuckerberg’s Instagram post gave his followers an update about his recovery nine months after he injured himself in MMA training. Tearing one of his anterior cruciate ligaments, Zuckerberg was sent to the hospital for a good few months, specifically when people were hyped about his facing off against Elon Musk inside the octagon.

Highlighting his path to recovery, the clip showed the Meta CEO losing the crutches and building strength with some pull-ups before ending with a short sparring session. Inspired by this, Jones also teased the idea of releasing a recovery montage and hopefully, that’ll reach us anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the heavyweight champion also reached out to popular MMA influencer, Nina Marie Daniele to commemorate her recent achievement.

Jones praises Nina Drama – “You deserve every ounce of your success”

From being a model to one of the most followed and fastest-growing internet celebrities on social media, Daniele’s life has had a major turnaround since her involvement in the UFC. In fact, she went from making purely comic sketches to exclusive access videos, and interviews with top UFC talents.

Her perseverance and hard work finally paid off when she was nominated for the Personality of the Year award at the 2024 MMA Awards. Naturally, Jones who knew the creator even before her rise to fame was elated upon hearing the news and quickly noted down his happiness with a short comment.

“You most definitely have my vote, I’ve been following you way before you were involved in the UFC. You deserve every ounce of your success. You’ve brought so much fun to the sport. Thank you, Nina.”

‘Bones’ lauded the social media influencer, emphasizing that she has his vote for sure, and complimented her deserving every bit of her success.