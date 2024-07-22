“Investing in the Culture”: Conor McGregor Teams Up With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in New Music Venture, Fans React

Conor McGregor recently announced his latest signing to his records company Greenback Records. Yes, ‘The Notorious’ has opened up yet another business venture as he steps into the music industry.

While he was enjoying his time in Puerto Banus, Marbella, Spain, the Irishman announced that he signed the rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The group even sang their latest new single and fans seemed to love it according to McGregor.

One thing fans did seem to love was this new venture by ‘The Notorious’. Signing a big name like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is a big step up,

“Bone Thugs N Harmony are the best to ever do it. So excited for this collab”

One fan spoke about how McGregor was just completing side quests at this point with his different business ventures,

“Conor your side quest game is impeccable (also please TKO Chandler with your shoulder)”

The same way he took over the UFC, this fan believes the Irishman will take over the music industry with Green Back Records,

“Green back for the takeover!!!”

This fan loved the fact that McGregor was doing his part to revive one of the best rap groups,

“I love that Connor has brought back one of the best rap groups from the 90s to 2000s”

One fan pulled out the viral ‘before GTA 6’ comment while talking about the news,

“We have Conor signing one of the goat hip hop groups before GTA6”

Another fan was impressed by ‘The Notorious’ for investing in ‘the culture’ and was all for it,

“That’s what’s up you investing in the culture good look”

Well it was not all glitters and sparkles for McGregor last night. Before announcing the signing of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, he was busy trash talking Jake Paul on X.

McGregor goes off on Jake Paul for being a ‘weight bully’ in boxing

It is no secret that Jake Paul had a massive weight advantage going into the fight against Mike Perry. And in combat sports, even the slightest differences in weight can make a big difference.

So, after Perry’s loss to Paul in the ring, McGregor could not hold himself back from calling out ‘The Problem Child’,

“Jake Paul is the biggest pi*sbag I have ever seen in my life. 40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still sh*tting himself in there…..Most valuable p*ssbag.”

Jake Paul is the biggest pissbag I have ever seen in my life. 40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still shitting himself in there. Nakisa you should take him to Vegas oh that’s right you could never, the athletic commission testing, real testing, real… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 21, 2024

McGregor not only called out Paul for the difference in weight, but he also accused him of ‘being juiced up’, i.e., using PEDs.

‘The Notorious’ does not consider this real boxing and even asked Paul’s manager Nakisa Bidarian to make him fight in Vegas instead, where there is a ‘real’ athletic commission.