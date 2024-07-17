Conor McGregor Backs Mike Perry’s Trash Talk of Jake Paul to Promote BKFC

Conor McGregor has made it clear who he will be rooting for in the Jake Paul vs Mike Perry superfight. Perry, who stepped in as a last-minute replacement for Mike Tyson, will take on Paul this Saturday night in Tampa, Florida. Ahead of their fight, the pair even dropped a face-to-face video on Paul’s YouTube channel, where they could be seen going back and forth with each other, and from the looks of it, ‘Mystic Mac’ loved the energy Perry brought to the table.

‘Platinum’ Perry and McGregor have a few things in common. Just as the Irishman is the face of the UFC, so is Perry for the BKFC. Now with McGregor becoming a partner in the company, he will represent BKFC through and through. In fact, he even showed his support for ‘Platinum’ in a recent Instagram story with a caption that read,

“@bareknucklefc in the house”

Conor McGregor via Instagram pic.twitter.com/YWuHFEBvZ6 — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) July 17, 2024

Furthermore, the story also contained a post with a direct quote from Perry, in which he warned Paul of the consequences of picking a fight with him.

Hence, while it is evident that McGregor is backing Perry to win the weekend encounter, the Irishman might even bet on it considering his recent luck!

Conor McGregor won over €1 million last weekend following the Euro 2024 final

‘The Notorious’ is now partnered with Duelbits, an online sports betting and crypto casino. Ever since McGregor announced the partnership, he has been hosting gambling live streams and betting on sporting events.

One of his recent bets was on Spain to beat England in the Euro 2024 final, and that’s exactly how the match played out. The Irishman even shared his massive win through a tweet that read,

“Another €1m into the kit! Spain WIN THE EUROS! @Duelbits”

Another €1m into the kit!

Spain WIN THE EUROS! @Duelbits pic.twitter.com/grqeNvx0I1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 14, 2024

Although McGregor is currently absent from the Octagon, he is definitely making headlines with his jaw-dropping bets. Now, it will be interesting to see if ‘The Notorious’ can make some money from the Paul vs Perry bout.