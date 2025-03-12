‘Ireland Hates His as*’: Conor McGregor Gets Booed in His Own Hometown During Limp Bizkit Concert, MMA World Reacts

Conor McGregor was once Ireland’s golden boy, but it appears that, much like his fighting career, that shine is a thing of the past. The former UFC might have ambitions to run for Irish presidency, but back home in Dublin, when he made a forray on to the stage at a Limp Bizkit concert, the crowd greeted him with more boos than cheers.

Maybe it’s the long layoff from fighting or the string of legal troubles, but McGregor’s latest venture onto a stage has become a testament to ‘you either die a hero or live long enough to become the villain’. And it’s not something he can blame on anybody else.

‘The Notorious’ was once a working class boy from Crumlin who paved his own way to become the biggest star of a global sport. And the Irish stood right by him. They stayed up till the dawn to watch his fights and traveled in droves to whatever city he fought in.

Goodwill like that, is difficult to ruin. And yet somehow, Conor has once again done the impossible.

‘The Notorious’ was in attendance at a Limp Bizkit concert in Dublin yesterday and realized as much. Once the video was shared on Twitter, some people were surprised, while others figured it was a natural reaction.

One fan stated the obvious, saying, “I think he ruined expectations at the end of his career”.

Another reminded just how far McGregor had fallen and added, “I mean he’s spent the last several years spiraling out of control in front of everyone in the world. People are over him and his ridiculous behavior”. “

“What a downfall. Tragic. Khabib took his soul,”– commented another, alluding to how McGregor has never been the same after losing that feud.

Finally a fan, presumably a fellow Irishman seemed surprised that people didn’t realise how much Conor was disliked back home and stated, “I thought it’s common knowledge that Ireland hates his ass.”

He may have once inspired a generation of Irishmen to become mixed martial artists, and now the country has Paul Hughes and Ian Garry to show for it, but in the last few years, McGregor has been nothing but a menace.

From anti-immigrant statements to multiple assault and sexual assault charges, the former UFC champion has seemingly become antithetical to Irish values.

But what truly broke the camel’s back was when, in November 2024, he was found liable in a civil case for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018, resulting in a court-ordered payment of nearly €250,000 in damages. It led to a massive public outcry, with the Irish nation firmly standing with Hand.

Ireland erases McGregor memorials

A popular gym in Galway decided to erase a mural of him that had been proudly displayed since 2017. The mural, which showed McGregor screaming after his legendary 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo at UFC 194, was painted over just days after the lawsuit verdict.

A video of the takedown quickly went viral, showing several guys covering the artwork with white paint while taking digs at McGregor. The caption read, “The double champ does in fact not do what he wants,” a direct mockery of one of his famous quotes.

Gyms and other businesses are taking down murals and other things related to Conor Mcgregor pic.twitter.com/PyhV1cCTl5 — Hitman Holla (@HitManHolla_22) November 26, 2024



McGregor lost sponsorship deals, among other things. Even his signature whiskey, Proper 12, decided to drop him from their promotional activities. In a statement released in the aftermath of the Nikita Hand verdict, the company said they did “not plan to use Mr. McGregor’s name and likeness in the marketing of the brand” anymore.

At this point in time, it also seems impossible for McGregor to gain back any of his previous credibility, at least among the Irish.