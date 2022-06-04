“Is USADA sending people in a f*****g helicopter to drop on Conor’s boat?” – UFC legend Michael Bisping informs Anthony Smith that USADA may not drug test the Irishman

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith speculate that Conor McGregor may not get tested by USADA. The Irish star is rehabbing from a last year’s shocking leg break against Dustin Poirier.

Although ‘Notorious’ has confirmed his comeback to the octagon this year, Bisping and Smith dispute whether the fighter is being tested officially by USADA.

The theBelieveYouMepodcast hosts discussed a potential fight between the returning UFC icon and Jorge Masvidal. While both agreed it’s a fight they’d like to see, Smith questioned how the former multi-weight champion was being tested while sailing around the world on his Lamborghini yacht:

“I do wonder though. I’m gonna get f*****g sh*t on for this. How do they test Conor McGregor floating on a boat around the world all the time?… I’ve wondered that. When I see him on his boat all the time. Granted, he’s probably not posting in real time exactly where he is at that time. Seemingly though, he’s on a boat most of the time. Is USADA sending people in a f*****g helicopter to drop on Conor’s boat? No.”

“Very simple. They don’t… I don’t think USADA are testing him. Listen, I’m not gonna sit here and say he’s doing steroids… maybe he’s taking something to help the bones and the rod – the titanium shinbone – to help it heal and fuse together.”

Conor accused of Steroid Use

Following Jorge Masvidal’s interview with ESPN, rumours about McGregor’s use of steroids began to circulate. The ‘BMF’ champion claimed that he suspected ‘Notorious’ of using steroids, which he believes explains his recent physique.

The two have since engaged in a Twitter feud. Although no official date or opponent for McGregor’s return has been set, Masvidal has joined a long list of fighters who want to face the 33-year-old.

Conor McGregor, according to Michael Bisping, has a chance against Charles Oliviera

MMA fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting word on Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon. Everyone seems to be pushing for a fight with the UFC star.

Some of the names who have entered the race include Jorge Masvidal, Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, and Nate Diaz. Bisping believes McGregor’s best chance for a comeback is against former lightweight champion ‘do Bronx.’

Bisping made the following bold claim on a recent episode of his podcast:

“What a story. To go on the losing streak he has, but then to come back and knock out Charles Oliveira. A man that’s beaten Chandler, Gaethje, Poirier. The storyline would be absolutely sensational. And I don’t care what you say. It’s a fight [Conor] McGregor actually has a chance of winning.”

