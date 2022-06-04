UFC

“Is USADA sending people in a f*****g helicopter to drop on Conor’s boat?” – UFC legend Michael Bisping informs Anthony Smith that USADA may not drug test the Irishman

Michael Bisping Conor McGregor
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"I hate it" - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals Vince McMahon did not allow him to change his name in WWE
Next Article
"You will make more money, and you will go further than you will anywhere else” - WWE commentator explains why it is better to sign with WWE than UFC