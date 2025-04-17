“Regular Michael Bisping Fight”: UFC Fans Lose Their Minds Watching MMA Fighter Battles Blindfolded in the Octagon

British mixed martial artist and actor Michael Bisping reacts as he competes against American mixed martial artist Kelvin Gastelum during the 2017 UFC Fight Night Shanghai

How does one make a fight between two skilled people more interesting? Put a cage around them? Sure, UFC figured that out as much as medieval Romans, and both built successful empires around it. Take their gloves off and make them fight bare-knuckle? Brilliant! BKFC figured that one out and let Conor McGregor join the party. Blindfold them?… Wait, what now?

Blindfolded MMA is the new kid on the block, and the rest of the big boys don’t know how to feel about it. A Reddit user shared a video of the same from a bizarre Czech MMA PPV program called Clash of the Stars.

The video had two fighters with no benefit of sight being sent into the cage, with a referee. The aim of the game is to go around the cage, throwing punches till you hit either the cage or your opponent.

Sounds fun, right? Well, at least UFC fans thought so. Except they were having their own party down in the replies.

“We already have blind referees,” said one Redditor with a deadpan sense of humor, having lost all hopes after watching too many robberies in the UFC.

Another pointed out how this would just be another fight for former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who fought a major chunk of his fights despite losing vision in one eye.

“You mean a regular Michael Bisping fight?” he asked.

This must be how Bisping felt,” and “Really makes you appreciate Bisping” were some of the other notable contributions to the conversation.

Another dug deep to drag UFC lightweight Michael Chandler into the conversation. Criticizing his wild dog style of fighting, he joked, “Michael Chandler fights like they do but with hooks instead of jabs.”

Fortunately, Chandler wasn’t the only one getting checked in the comments. UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones also got called out for trying to blind his opponents. “Only solution to avoid Jones eyes pokes”, joked a Redditor.

Well, it seems Bisping was the only one who came out on the other side of this post looking like a million bucks. Everybody else just took massive Ls.

Well, Bisping is a fan favorite, and pretty much anything he does gets backed by UFC fans all over the globe. Case in point, his latest feud with MMA scribe Ariel Helwani, which ended with the former champion calling him a ‘knob head’.

Bisping calls out Helwani’s ‘agenda’

Helwani has had a lot of accusations thrown at him over the course of his career. But one accusation that keeps coming back to bite him is his reputation for instigating fights or beefs among fighters or between fighters and the organization.

In fact, it is something that the UFC president, Dana White, has been very vocal about, expressing his deep mistrust and hatred for the MMA journalist.

Late to the party, but here nonetheless are two British combat sports icons, Michael Bisping and Carl Froch. Just last month, ‘The Count‘ appeared on Froch’s podcast, and the pair sat down and berated Helwani.

Bisping kicked things off saying, “All he does is manufacture beefs with other fighters so it makes him look good and keeps him current. All he does is hate on the UFC. That’s like his whole M.O.”

Michael Bisping and Carl Froch destroy Ariel Helwani: “All he does is manufactures beefs” “He’s the biggest Kn*b head in MMA!” (via Froch on Fighting YT) pic.twitter.com/hUK9gSSVEp — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) March 31, 2025

Bisping went on to say that Helwani wasn’t even worth his breath and how the MMA journalist would take the Brit’s words and make an hour-long response video to him. ‘The Count’ said this because it has happened before.

“[Bisping] you’re a Slap Fighting commentator… you’re a former bad boy who became a boot licker… So you have chosen to pick a fight with me… in order to curry favor with your boss who gives you a few quid to commentate and be excited about Slap Fighting”, Helwani had said of the former UFC champion

“To me it’s shameful, it’s embarassing, and that’s why I refer to him as Bootlicker Bisping”, he had added with disdain.

Notably, Bisping had started the feud by claiming that Helwani didn’t know anything about combat sports and berated him on his podcast for trying to break news.

“If I hear of a situation, I’m not doing investigative journalism, trying to find out like my life depends on it, and I’ll risk everything so I can be the one to break it. Because who gives a f***? And it’s none of your business“, he had told Helwani.

It’s a testament to the undying power of MMA that it’s the only globally recognized sport where fighters and journalists have a live feud going on like they owe each other money.