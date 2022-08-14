Islam Makhachev and his ‘arrogant’ team receive a warning from Charles Oliveira, Manager reacts

Islam Makhachev’s arrogance, according to Charles Oliveira, will be his doom.

Before their highly anticipated lightweight title match at UFC 280, Charles Oliveira issued a severe warning to Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira believes Makhachev and his colleagues are overlooking him and predicts that Makhachev’s ‘arrogance’ will lead to his demise on October 22.

In a recent interview with MMA Hoje, the Brazilian attacked Makhachev and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

“There’s one thing I need to tell you. I want to tell you,” Oliveira told MMA Hoje in a recent interview. “They’re being arrogant, and that’s what will kill them. The arrogance from their manager, from former fighters will kill them. No one will ever hit me harder than life already hit me. I’m a guy that escaped a heart-blowing condition. Rheumatism on my bones that even the doctor said I would never fight again. I’m coming to your house, my friend, to fight you. To make history and keep my legacy going as the UFC lightweight champion. You’re talking a lot of sh-t. Like I’ve always respected all of you. But you better pay attention, so don’t cry about it later. That’s all I have to say.”

@CharlesDoBronxs real talk. He’s going to silence everybody on October 22nd. pic.twitter.com/v0IhmlSb7J — Burpy (@burpymma) August 5, 2022

“will see who is the champion” – Abdelaziz on Oliveira VS Islam

Makhachev’s manager at Dominance MMA, Abdelaziz, commented on Twitter. He also handles several other well-known competitors. The Brazilian black belt in jiu-jitsu declared that neither he nor Makhachev has any animosity toward Oliveira and that they anticipate having a “great battle” in Abu Dhabi.

@CharlesDoBronxs I just heard you said we are arrogant we know you’re a great champion and the great human being we know you’re very tough this is not personal October 22 Is it going to be a great fight and we will see who is the champion Big respect for you and your team 🙏🏾 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) August 5, 2022

“I just heard you said we are arrogant, we know you’re a great champion and the great human being, we know you’re very tough, this is not personal. October 22 Is going to be a great fight and we will see who is the champion. Big respect for you and your team,” Abdelaziz replied.

Oliveira has won eleven straight matches, including a notable victory over Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier. He holds the U.F.C. record for submissions (16) and finishes (19) and is regarded by many as one of, if not the finest lightweight competitor in the league.

Despite having a winning streak of ten fights, Makhachev hasn’t faced the same calibre of opposition as Oliveira. The lightweight U.F.C. G.O.A.T. Khabib Nurmagomedov trains with the Daghestani, who has some of the best Sambo in the sport. In his most recent fight, Bobby Green was submitted in the first round at U.F.C. Fight Night 202.

On October 22, UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev will take place at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates.

