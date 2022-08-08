“Try not to let Yan catch you with one of those straights – It don’t feel too good” – Aljamain Sterling analyses Sean O’Malley’s chances of winning his matchup with Petr Yan at UFC 280

Aljamain Sterling, the current UFC bantamweight champion, has suggested Sean O’Malley’s best strategy for defeating Petr Yan. The victor of this crucial contest is anticipated to be cracked the bantamweight championship.

When discussing the O’Malley-Yan battle with The Schmo, “Funk Master” underlined that “Sugar” must use his footwork to overcome “No Mercy.” Sterling outlined O’Malley’s strategy for beating the Russian, saying:

“You know, I don’t give a sh** who wins that fight. I really don’t. But if there’s a piece of advice I can give to O’Malley, it’s footwork frustrates Yan. He has a hard time tracking guys down who have good footwork and are not just gonna stand in front of him waiting for the kill shot.” Sterling went on to say: “And using his range, and try not to get hit to the body because I think he’s a little frail and a little soft around the midsection. So, try not to let Yan catch you with one of those straights because I’m telling you – It don’t feel too good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugar Sean O’Malley (@sugaseanmma)

It’s interesting to note that Aljamain Sterling has already faced Petr Yan twice. In March 2021, the pair engaged in their initial conflict. Sterling defeated Yan in their first encounter through DQ (Disqualification) after Yan had delivered an illegal knee. As a result, “Funky Master” won the bantamweight championship.

This year’s April saw the second meeting between them. In a hard-fought match, Sterling used a grappling-heavy strategy to defeat “No Mercy” by split decision and keep the bantamweight title.

Watch Sterling talk about it in the video below at 3:07:

Aljamain Sterling on a prospective matchup with ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley of the UFC

Aljamain Sterling participated in The Joe Rogan Podcast (JRE) following his victory over Petr Yan earlier this year and spoke with UFC commentator Joe Rogan about a variety of subjects. It was noted in “Funk Master” that he would later square off against Sean O’Malley.

O’Malley’s footwork and feints were praised by Sterling, who said that these were “Sugar’s” main strengths. The current bantamweight champion asserted, however, that O’Malley isn’t powerful enough and that his lanky build would be an obstacle for him in the division. Sterling said:

“I feel like If I grab that guy and put a bodylock on that guy I’d probably break his ribs and get a submission win with a standing bodylock.”

Watch Sterling discuss the subject in the following video:

The next opponent for Aljamain Sterling’s title defence is former bantamweight champion, T.J. Dillashaw. On October 22, their highly awaited fight will occur at UFC 280. Additionally, UFC 280 will host the O’Malley-Yan bout.

The bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw has been rescheduled for Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi 🗓 pic.twitter.com/60MDcCqn0F — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 20, 2022

