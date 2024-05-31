Islam Makhachev Questions UFC Legend Daniel Cormier’s Over Gym Dedication, Taunts Golf Obsession

At some point, Daniel Cormier should have his own compilation of getting roasted by Islam Makhachev. Actually, Dagestani fighters in general as the trend started with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Cormier formed a strong bond with the Dagestani camp and it seems now Islam has taken the responsibility from Khabib to make fun of DC.

‘DC’ sat down with the champion ahead of his title fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. What was to be an exploration of Islam’s camp and his preparation, became a platform to call out DC for not hitting the gym.

The champion poked fun at Cormier by asking when he was returning to AKA gym to train.

“When you last time AKA? When you last time in the gym man? Man but I care about you, you have to train….Brother golf, don’t play golf because golf you don’t lose like 0 calories.”

Daniel Cormier could not help but laugh himself when Islam Makhachev asked him to stop playing Golf and recommended soccer as an alternative due to the high calories burning nature of the sport. DC’ then claimed he has become very good at soccer and loves the game.

Khabib might have something to say about that!

Regardless, ahead of his fight, the UFC lightweight champion has been doing a lot of interviews and as UFC interviews go, Islam’s have been rather civil. Well, to be fair, he did call out the entire team of Conor McGregor to a street fight.

Islam Makhachev would rather face Conor McGregor and his whole team in a street fight

Islam Makhachev wants to fight Conor McGregor, but not in the octagon. The Irishman’s team has had a lot of history with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Dagestani team with Conor himself having used derogatory words to call them out. To understand how far these call outs tend to go, Conor had even mocked Khabib’s father after his death from Covid.

Both sides despise each other and there is a genuine rivalry there. So it’s not a surprise to see Islam talking about taking the fight to the streets.

“But I want when we meet his team and we whole team in the street somewhere and we have good fights you know. Because, we all have many many big experience in the street.”

Islam Makhachev also spoke about how he wants to finish all the trash-talking once and for all to end it all on the streets. While Khabib beating Conor for two rounds before choking him out should have put an end to this conversation, it would appear that the two camps are headed for a collision at some point.

Thankfully for fans, and more importantly for Dana White, this could be the most hyped-up fight we have ever seen in the UFC.