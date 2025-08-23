“After What Your Dad Did”: Daniel Cormier Spells the Exact Milestone That Would Make Bronny James’ Career a Success

It is rare for a child of a sports legend to exceed their parent’s skill. Many players, like Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Patrick Ewing, all have sons who tried their hand at basketball but were unable to succeed like their fathers. The most famous NBA child is probably Bronny James. MMA legend Daniel Cormier believes that, despite the pressure to live up to his father, LeBron James, a specific milestone could change Bronny’s reputation forever.

Aside from the comments by doubters, Bronny James has NBA talent. The 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft could’ve chosen any other career field. His family certainly had the money for him to live his entire life comfortably without worry. But his love for basketball wouldn’t allow him to sit idly.

In most instances, that’s the difference between father and son. Bronny’s drive is fuelled by passion, which is similar to his father, but LeBron had a drive to take his family out of an undesirable living situation. Daniel Cormier understands the difference far too well in his own personal life.

“I think for my son to have the mentality that I have or had, it’s impossible,” Cormier said on Club Shay Shay. “His life is too comfortable.”

The children of professional athletes have the privilege of not knowing what life is like in financial hardships. Shannon Sharpe, however, believes it speaks volumes for a child like Bronny to pursue basketball even if money isn’t an issue.

“It’s something special for your dad to have, and you say, ‘No, I want to get it,'” Sharpe said. “I still have a healthy respect for Bronny. The likelihood of you having a historically or a transcendent great parent and then the child being equally as transcendent and great, it’s just not going to happen.”

That must’ve been a conversation that the James family had behind closed doors. It’s evident through Bronny’s approach to the game that he isn’t trying to emulate his father’s play style at all. He has focused on being a defensive-minded guard and carving a unique identity for himself, an image that sets him a part from LeBron James.

If Bronny can do that, without a doubt, he can have a long career in the NBA. Cormier believes if the 6-foot-3 guard achieves that goal, it will be an essential milestone for his career.

“LeBron James Jr., if he can stay in the league for 10 years, that to me would be astounding. And he will. But to be in there 10 years after what your dad did with all the pressure,” Cormier added.

It won’t be an easy path, but it is a realistic path. Bronny has proven through the cardiac arrest he suffered in college, that his passion lies with basketball. His sophomore season will speak volumes to the type of player he is and is going to be based on the jump he makes.