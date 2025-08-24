UFC Legend Explains Why Athletes Like LeBron James Are Redefining Longevity

Historically, a professional athlete’s life span begins to fizzle out in their mid-30s. The wear and tear on the body catches up with everybody, but a few athletes like LeBron James, are redefining the expectation surrounding longevity. How does he do it? UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes he knows how.

What LeBron is currently doing has never been seen before in NBA history. The 40-year-old superstar continues to dominate the league the same way he did when he was in his mid-20s. Many people look at Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the poster child for longevity in the NBA. The five-time NBA champion played until he was 41.

As good as he was though, Kareem saw a steep decline in his last three seasons, in which he didn’t average 20+ points per game. LeBron, on the other hand, remains a staple on All-NBA teams and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

This phenomenon led to a great conversation between Shannon Sharpe and Daniel Cormier. The UFC veteran understands this he, too fought in his 40s. He was able to provide insight on what sets apart LeBron from past greats.

“I think the access to recovery,” Cormier said on Club Shay Shay. “I think athletes are smarter today. Those guys in their 20s and 30s, they’re not rejecting their body anymore.”

If anyone knows how to take care of their body, it is certainly LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers legend has notoriously committed absurd amounts of resources to ensure his body remains in optimal form. One thing James and his longtime trainer Mike Mancias prioritize throughout LeBron’s recovery process is that the athlete gets enough sleep to allow his body to recover.

“That’s [sleeping] the best way for your body to physically and emotionally be able to recover and get back to 100 percent as possible,” James said on the Tim Ferriss Show in 2018.

LeBron isn’t the only NBA player contributing to this new development in the league. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is not far behind him. The 37-year-old is approaching his 17th season and remains arguably the best point guard in the NBA.

Speaking of keep up their fitness at a slightly advanced age, Kevin Durant also deserves a mention. The Houston Rockets star has continued to stretch his dominance since 2007. Ever since his sophomore season, Durant has yet to average less than 25 points per game. That is the very definition of longevity.

New stars are looking at James, Curry and Durant as the blueprint to a long and successful career. These generational talents may have changed the way players approach the game in more ways than one.