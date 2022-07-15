Israel Adesanya and Jared Connonier meet face to face before their their Brawl at UFC 276.

Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier finally meet face to face during their media promotion at UFC Promotion Centre.

At UFC 276 on July 2, Israel Adesanya will once again look to successfully defend his UFC middleweight title. On his way inside the T-Mobile Arena will be Jared Cannonier, who has been through many weight changes over the years.

Adesanya made her MMA debut in 2012. Since joining the UFC in 2018, Adesanya is 11-1 on promotion. He beat Kelvin Gastelum in 2019 for the UFC middleweight title. Later that year, he beat Robert Whittaker by KO to win the middleweight title.

Adesanya has defended the title four times defeating Joel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori and Whittaker. A rematch with Whittaker took place last February.

Cannonier made his professional debut in 2011. AFC heavyweight champion, Cannonier lost his first UFC match in 2015. She is 8-5 years old with promotion. He has won 5-1 in his last six fights and has won two fights. His last fight was a landslide victory over Derek Brunson last February. Cannonier has competed in heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight.

Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier

During their brief interaction between the duo Cannonier goes ” Hello my man, How you doing? Ready to go “ to which Adesanya goes ” Ready, As we do it, Easy ” .

Last Purse and Earnings of the Duo

The official wallet for UFC 276 has not yet been revealed, but previous payments to Adesanya and Cannoner could help provide insight into how much they will earn.

According to Sports Daily, Adesanya earned nearly $ 153,000 at his 2018 UFC debut. When he battled Anderson Silva at UFC 234 in 2019, Adesanya reportedly won nearly $ 178,000. When he defeated Robert Whittaker by a UFC middleweight belt in UFC 243, Adesanya earned $ 490,000. In his last fight last February, Adesanya earned about $ 642,000 in his next match with Whittaker.

And in Sports Daily, Cannoner made $ 8,000 in his first UFC match against Shawn Jordan. In UFC 271 against Derek Brunson, he earned about $ 221,000.

These fund figures include performance bonuses.

