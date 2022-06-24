Ronda Rousey Explains Which Sport Is More Difficult: MMA (mixed martial arts) or Pro Wrestling

Ronda Rousey holds firmly to the position that mixed martial arts (MMA) is much harder than professional Wrestling fights.

“Rowdy One” aka Ronda Rousey was recently a guest on the WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to discuss his amazing wrestling career and professional wrestling career. Rousey has reached the top of both mountains.

Speaking of which, however, Rousey was adamant that living in a cage is more taxable than in a paid wrestling ring. Personally, the real feeling of MMA brings to the table is a completely different aspect.

“And that’s what makes it real to me, like an injury, you know, people get harmed all the time performing Pirates of Penzance, you know.”

“And I recall directing the Cor Coria war and thinking to myself, ‘Why did I do this?’ every time I fought. Why am I torturing myself like this? This is terrible, and I despise it.

“And then, you know, I was there all the way out, giving everyone a top five.” This is the dude from Rocky 4!

Ronda Rousey on her new interest in Pro Wrestling



While Rousey obviously loves professional wrestling, she loves real competition in the same way, if not more. It’s not something you really find in the world of professional wrestling. Because inside the ring, you are actually working with your opponent, rather than against him.

” To be honest, I feel real or as we say actual competition will always be difficult when compared to planned competition, which I really prefer”. Thats what is the coolest way to about about a business?

“I always told myself I wanted to do the Sode Tsurikomi Goshi, which is a throw I don’t normally do in MMA.” Consider all of the numerous ways I could do it, and it never happened, you know.

“But as in wrestling, I do it all the time. I get to do all the games like yes, you know what I mean? You can make fighting as fun as possible. Instead of a match, what? It just ends. And it’s fun.

“Why is it bad to say it’s fun? When people ask, it is easy, yes, physically difficult. But everyone works together to make sure it works. It’s not like everyone is plotting against you to prevent you from achieving your goal, you know, at the moment. “

Ronda Rousey is the current WWE Smackdown women’s champion and former Raw women’s champion. In MMA, she was a Strikeforce women’s bantamweight champion before reaching the domestic level in the UFC while running for two years at bantamweight.

