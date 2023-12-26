Israel Adesanya, Kevin Hart, & Others Left in Splits at Dwayne Johnson’s ’90s Fanny Pack Iconic Look for Christmas

Former WWE champion turned actor Dwayne Johnson is a big fan of MMA and the UFC. ‘The Rock’ has often been spotted cageside at UFC events cheering on his favourite fighters. Johnson’s recent Instagram post wishing his followers a Merry Christmas left former champion Israel Adesanya, Kevin Hart among others in splits.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share a message with his 395 million followers. Johnson wished his followers Merry Christmas while dressed as himself from the 90s. Johnson’s black turtleneck outfit is one of his most famous looks before he became a household name. Needless to say, Johnson dressing up as himself for Christmas and posting about it left fans in splits. Here are some of the best reactions to the same.

One fan said, “The Rock cosplaying The Rock”

Another fan said, “Can’t believe your PR team approved this”

The post also invoked similar reactions from Kevin Hart as well as Israel Adesanya.

“Dwayne we weren’t ready”- Said another fan

With that being said, let’s take a closer look at The Rock’s partnership with the UFC

A closer look at the partnership between Dwayne Johnson and the UFC

The UFC announced a partnership with ‘The Rock’ in February this year. Johnson has had a long-standing relationship with sportswear giant Under Armor which comprised sportswear as well as footwear. The collaboration between the UFC was branded ‘Project Rock x UFC BSR 3’. Prior to the deal with Under Armour, the official footwear for fighters was supplied by Reebok. All UFC competitors and corners wear Official Footwear from the BSR line and Project Rock Slides.

The BSR collection celebrates the UFC and its historic collaboration with Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock. It includes a design language influenced by the UFC’s corporate colours as well as UFC branding on the tongue tag and insole. The famous line “Blood, Sweat, and Respect: The first two you give, the last one you earn” by Dwayne Johnson serves as the inspiration for the name of the BSR collection. Unfortunately, while the UFC benefits from the partnership with the brand, fighters do not receive any monetary compensation from the same.