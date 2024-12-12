Michael Bisping Suggests Ilia Topuria Might Follow Conor McGregor and Not Defend His UFC Featherweight Title Anymore

Ilia Topuria’s interview about making a move to lightweight has caught former middleweight champion Michael Bisping’s attention and he suggests that the Spaniard may be trying to do a Conor McGregor. Topuria was expected to defend his featherweight title in a rematch against Alexander Volkanovski but has since claimed that the world had seen the last of him at 145 lbs.

However, this is a fickle sport and nothing is official until Uncle Dana signs off on it. And right now, that is far from the case.

While Bisping admits that the idea that Topuria copies McGregor is only a public perception he doesn’t necessarily subscribe to, he admits there are some significant parallels that make him believe the Spaniard will not be defending his title anymore.

“Undefeated in the UFC featherweight division. Stock shot to stardom. Knocked everybody out, apart from one person… Everyone else got slept… “Conor never defended the featherweight strap… it seems like he (Topuria) maybe trying to do the same thing. Move up to lightweight, forget about featherweight because ‘been there, done it, got the t-shirt.”

McGregor won the featherweight title from Jose Aldo at UFC 194 back in 2015 and then moved to the lightweight division a couple of fights later. Without ever having to defend the featherweight title, McGregor fought Eddie Alvarez at UFC 305 for the lightweight title.

After outclassing the veteran in a striking masterclass, McGregor became the promotion’s first-ever champ-champ. He never defended either title after that!

However, to assume Topuria is going down a similar path would be too hasty a call to make.

Volk vs. Lopes for featherweight title in Australia?

Diego Lopes is currently ranked #3 in the featherweight division behind Volkanovski and Max Holloway. And since Holloway has already declared a permanent shift to lightweight, Topuria’s absence from the division would mean he would finally get his shot at the coveted title.

So, as soon as Topuria’s interview dropped on the internet, popular MMA pages started making Lopes vs. Volkanovski fight announcements for the vacant title for UFC’s tour to Australia in February next year.

Bisping addressed these rumors and admitted that while right now there’s some chatter on the internet about the same he’s not buying into it yet since he had asked Lopes about it and the fighter had no clue about what was next for him.

But does that mean, the fight is not taking place?

As of right now, there’s only one person who is fighting on the Australia card- Alexander Volkanovski.

Volk, who had lost his featherweight title to Topuria at UFC 298 has repeatedly claimed that his next fight would be to reclaim that title. He had at the time also dismissed the notion that Lopes and he would have to duke it out for the #1 contender spot.

Alexander Volkanovski provides an update on his next fight and shuts down rumors of a fight with Diego Lopes: “Obviously, we’re fighting for the title… there’s no talks of [me fighting Diego Lopes] at all.” @alexvolkanovski #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/Rf2KAPtPNz — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 21, 2024

But this was at a time when Topuria had promised him a rematch. In fact, it was right after Topuria had defended the title against Holloway at UFC 308.

Ilia Topuria welcomes a rematch against Alexander Volkanovski #UFC308 pic.twitter.com/N9Chhj9HKV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 26, 2024



So, the answer to the question, is- Nobody knows for sure. Topuria’s lightweight announcement might have thrown months of planning down the drain. Or maybe, he will just defend it against Volkanovski. As he had said himself- “Nobody deserves it more“.