Former Bucs receiver Antonio Brown hasn t played in the NFL, American Football Herren, USA since his release by the Bucs on Jan. 6, four days after his bizarre sideline departure during a game against the Jets.

Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown had a glittering 11-year career in the NFL, racking up 928 receptions, 12,291 receiving yards, and 83 touchdowns along the way. But what fans didn’t know—until now—is that football wasn’t always the only path he considered.

Turns out, Brown was really close to becoming a fighter instead. In a surprising revelation, he admitted that his mom had signed him up for karate, which was why he even considered pursuing a career in combat sports. While he obviously made the right call sticking with football, it’s one of those what-could-have-been moments.

Imagine Brown stepping into the cage instead of the end zone—now that’s something to think about.

Often referred to as “AB,” Brown was a standout wide receiver in the NFL, particularly during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Drafted in the sixth round in 2010, he quickly defied expectations, becoming one of the league’s premier receivers.

Over his career, he amassed 928 receptions, 12,291 receiving yards, and 83 touchdowns. His accolades include seven Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl LV victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Known for his precise route-running and playmaking abilities, his impact on the field remains memorable even after a 4-year gap from his last match.

During a conversation with Joe Rogan, Brown revealed his love for the UFC and combat sports and said, “I watch UFC every Saturday. I love fighting, I feel like if I was not a player I would have gotten into some fighting. When I was little my mom signed me up for karate, Jiu-Jitsu. I like training, working out, and wrestling.”

The NFL-UFC crossover is not one that happens frequently.

However, there are a few instances of footballers trying their hand in combat sports. One of these gifted athletes almost destroyed UFC heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

The Football to MMA pipeline

One notable example is Matt Mitrione, who played as a defensive tackle for teams like the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. After his football career, Mitrione transitioned to MMA, competing in the UFC’s heavyweight division from 2009 to 2016, achieving a professional record of 13 wins and 9 losses. ​

Another example is Eryk Anders, a former linebacker who played for the University of Alabama and had brief stints with NFL teams. He transitioned to MMA in 2015 and has been competing in the UFC’s light heavyweight division, holding a professional record that includes multiple victories. ​

Greg Hardy, a former defensive end for the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys, also made the switch to MMA. Hardy began his professional MMA career in 2018 and joined the UFC’s heavyweight roster, achieving several wins before facing setbacks, including knockout losses.

While these athletes did fairly well, nobody came close to achieving what Dominic Reyes did back in 2020 at UFC 247. According to the UFC, Reyes played football for Stony Brook University (2009-2013) in New York.

He started 47 games, recorded five interceptions, and became the team captain as a defensive back for the Seawolves. His UFC campaign was far more impressive, though.

After winning his first 6 fights in the UFC, Reyes would go on to face Jones for the light heavyweight title. After a thorough back-and-forth battle, the judges awarded the fight to Jones 47 – 48, 47 – 48, 46 – 49, much to the frustration of anyone with visual capabilities.

UFC CEO Dana White even addressed the fight, calling it a robbery during the post-PPV press conference and asking the Texas Athletic Commission to step in.

Whoa. Explosive comments from Dana White on the Jones-Reyes decision and the Texas athletic commission. #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/WPqFbRsb9V — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 9, 2020



Unfortunately, Reyes career suffered after the fight, as the 205er suffered three more losses on the trott, before climbing back with two wins. He now faces Nikita Krylov at UFC 314 in April, 2025.