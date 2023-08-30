Ahead of $10,000,000+ Boxing Debut, Francis Ngannou Makes Bold Prediction About Tyson Fury: “He’s Gonna Hit That…”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou dominated the UFC heavyweight division for years. However, due to the Predator’s contractual issues with the UFC, he turned his attention towards boxing. In his debut boxing fight, the Cameroonian-French will face British champion Tyson Fury and is rumored to earn a purse of over $10 million as per reports. Due to his lack of experience in boxing, Ngannou, many fans worry about his chances against the heavyweight champion. Despite this, Ngannou has maintained his confidence in his ability and even predicted a knockout over Fury in an interview with TMZ Sports.

The two heavyweights will clash for the ‘Baddest Motherfu*ker on the Planet’ title on 28th October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. ‘Gypsy King’ will not be an easy fighter to overcome for Ngannou, as he had united his heavyweight titles and remains undefeated. However, ‘The Predator’ has a lot of conviction and Mike Tyson to rely on for boxing techniques.

Francis Ngannou predicts KO against Tyson Fury

The former UFC heavyweight is famous for his knockout prowess and being one of the hardest hitters in MMA. He is confident about his punches and that it has enough power to knock out the British champion.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, ‘The Predator’ projected how he will end the fight. He said:

“He’s good at coming back up. We gonna find out how good he is… but he’s gonna hit that canvas.“

However, Fury has faced fighters with insane knockout power earlier and stood victorious in the ring. That’s why it will take much more boxing talent than mere punching power to give Fury a fight.

Interestingly, for the same, the former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has stepped in to help Ngannou sharpen his boxing skills before the big battle.

Mike Tyson compares Ngannou to Conor McGregor

‘Iron’ Mike shocked the combat sports community when he announced that he would step in to train Francis Ngannou ahead of his boxing debut against Tyson Fury. The New York-born fighter has a lot of confidence in Ngannou’s abilities as a boxer and compared him with another former UFC champion, Conor McGregor.

During their conversation on Hotboxin with Mike Tyson recently, ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ compared Ngannou vs. Fury to McGregor vs. Mayweather. According to Tyson, if the Irishman can go 10 rounds against one of the greatest boxers, then so can ‘The Predator’.

Tyson’s confidence and years of experience will be quite influential in propelling Ngannou to new boxing heights. However, it remains to be seen whether it will be enough against someone as good as Tyson Fury.