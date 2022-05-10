“Whether people like him or not, Conor McGregor has raised the bar” – When Israel Adesanya and Conor McGregor hailed each other for raising the bar in UFC

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya paid a glowing tribute to Conor McGregor for “raising the bar” in MMA.

The 32-year-old was responding to a Twitter post by an Irishman after it was announced that the current middleweight champion had signed a multi-fight contract with the UFC, which reportedly made him the second highest-paid fighter in the UFC of all times.

Can’t wait to see Israel Adesanya back in the Octagon. One of the true remaining high level fighter/performer athletes we have on the roster!

Don’t just fight! Perform! @stylebender back in the Octagon this week! Only on PPV! @ufc @espn #AndStill https://t.co/zVYfpNDrb3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 9, 2022



McGregor tweeted: “I’m really looking forward to seeing Israel Adesanya back inside the Octagon. One of the remaining top athletes we still have on the list. Don’t just fight. Do it! “

Speaking to the media ahead of his rematch with Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas, Adesanya revealed that, with his new UFC contract, he believes he is only following McGregor when it comes to payments.

“Yes, I think I am in second place now when it comes to the highest paid player on the list, who is currently active,” Israel said. “But Conor is a man I admired for jumping, when he fought Marcus Brimage (McGregor’s first UFC game).

“He’s a player. So, when he says ‘do it,’ I know what you mean. You don’t just go in there and fight.

Isreal Adesanya responds to Conor’s Tweet

“I appreciate Conor and what he’s done for the game. Whether people like him or not, he’s has raised the bar, the whole game is better place because of him.

“He’s always been a beast, but I’m a different beast – but the same animal.”

Isreal Adesanya’s Next fight

Israel Adesanya will defend his next title fight as he faces Jared Cannoner on the upcoming UFC 276 card on July 2 in Las Vegas. The UFC announced the fight during a televised broadcast on UFC 274 on Saturday and will serve as the main event of the UFC Recent International Week in July.

Unbeaten at 185 pounds, Adesanya defeated almost every competitor in the category including two victories over former champion Robert Whittaker, which was his latest fight. Apart from that, Adesanya also defeated Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori and Yoel Romero during his reign title. Adesanya has long been touting Cannoner as a potential rival and now the match will finally be completed in July.

Also Read: Chael Sonnen suggests Conor McGregor fight welterweight who has ‘never been talked by anyone’ in his comeback bout