“I think about it now and then; It’s fascinating” – Dana White says he’s thinking about bringing Jake Paul to the UFC

UFC president Dana White admits he is happy to sign Jake Paul to his MMA promotion and maybe add him to the roster.

The official and YouTuber-turned-boxer had their arguments, to say the least. Paul made his name in the world of martial arts by calling the UFC fighters, and White. According to his credit, he has released two former UFC rivals, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

However, Paul also did not do much MMA training and boxed only five times. However, he has announced that he will eventually fight in the UFC. Plus, he sees himself releasing Conor McGregor in the future. Dana White has shot Jake Paul several times fighting in the UFC so far. However, in the Pivot Podcast, the 52-year-old commented that he was actually thinking about it. White admitted that signing is really interesting.

White also noted that he had done things in the past that he did not expect. Similar to promoter Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. He also admitted that he had previously signed celebrities, such as AEW wrestler CM Punk.

Dana on Jake Paul as a UFC fighter

“At the end of the day the kid wants to fight here. He doesn’t want to fight here because he doesn’t believe we are paying the boys. You want to fight here because here is the money, no matter what you say. ”

Dana White continued, “I will never say it. I don’t know, I say, sometimes I watch it. And it’s weird, but it’s the opposite of what I do. I have certainly brought the best of the best. I tried to do a few of those celebrities with other WWE guys. Some work. Some did not. But I would not say no. I did Mayweather / McGregor when I said I would not do it. ”

Eddie Hearn on Jake as a fighter

On Matchroom Boxing Eddie said

“I never thought where he is right now as a fighter, promoter. He think he is a average fighter and by means a average fighter is still good when it comes to fighters in boxing” he continues to say ” average is someone that can go and win an intercontinental title and that’s a good achievement for someone who has not been doing boxing his whole life which is fair to say.”

