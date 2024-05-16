“Backup For Conor vs Chandler”: Georges St-Pierre’s Chiseled Physique at 42 Leaves Fans in Awe

If you don’t love GSP, there’s something broken inside you. Thankfully that’s not the case for the UFC fandom who want Georges St-Pierre as a backup fighter for the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight at UFC 302!

While he is no longer walking to the octagon in Karate gi, ready to tear up the competition, he is still doing backflips in immaculate condition. Recently, the Canadian showed off his impeccable physique following a few days of fasting and training.

“4 days of fasting and a little training will always make you look your best.”

GSP, despite retiring from active fighting years ago, continues to train. Shredded with a six-pack perfectly in place , GSP looked like he was cutting weight for a fight and having a gala time at it somehow.

Even the former UFC middleweight king, Israel Adesanya liked the post, appreciating the veteran’s mindset.

With the post reaching over twenty thousand likes, fans soon started lauding the former fighter by commenting on how he could still do it.

One random fan started off the chain, writing,

“Dude still looks like he’s going to defend his title this Saturday.”

Another fan made a hilarious comment that earned more than two hundred likes, mentioning his spartan regime and warrior spirit.

“Bro cutting weight like he’s the back up for Conor vs Chandler.”

Showing off his sarcasm a netizen commented, meaning that GSP is always in fighting shape.

“He’s in shape 25/8 366.”

Even One FC fighter, Alain Ngalani couldn’t ignore the veteran’s post. He keyed in with a comment that read,

“Goals.”

Another fan took things to another level with his satire, taking reference from the fighter’s dig at Michael Bisping before his Middleweight title fight.

“Are those abs intoxicated?”

Though he left the community yearning for matchups, he did go up in weight and capture the MW belt from Bisping in a massive fight, sleeping the Brit to snatch his belt before he bowed out.

Despite this, his early retirement sent shockwaves in the community with fans wanting a dream matchup between the Canadian and the undefeated Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov. While GSP was interested in the bout, it never quite materialized.

However, the two champions have been vocal about a hypothetical bout and GSP has revealed that he might have an upper hand against Nurmagomedov. Subsequently, the Dagestani responded to GSP’s claim and it is rather surprising!

‘The Eagle’ surprises the MMA community with a response to George St-Pierre

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC with an unbeaten record of 29-0. However, when it comes to the greatest of all-time claims, GSP takes the crown from the undefeated Dagestani.

GSP made a huge statement when he was on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman. Given the fan-made hypothetical matchup between him and Nurmagomedov, GSP was optimistic that he would emerge victorious against ‘The Eagle.’

He revealed his strengths and how he would fare against the undefeated champion. Shortly after, hearing GSP’s claims, Nurmagomedov paid him his respects, lauding him on Instagram. Surprising as it might seem, GSP was Abulmanap Nurmagomedov’s favorite fighter. Hence…