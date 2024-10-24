Israel Adesanya Picks Clear Favorite in Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Showdown at UFC 308

As UFC 308 approaches, the highly anticipated featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria has fans buzzing. Many view the matchup as too close to call, with both fighters showcasing elite skills and an impressive track record. But for former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, the outcome seems much more obvious.

Adesanya has weighed in on the showdown, picking a clear favorite in what is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling fights of the year. “The Last Stylebender” believes this matchup isn’t as evenly matched as it seems. In his latest YouTube video, the former champion explains his reasons for picking Holloway and says,

“Hard headed motherf**kers and Max is one of them ones. I am trying to visualise Max being dropped and I can not see it. But is he the one to do it? He’s (Holloway) got good boxing good head movement, sharp crisp. Official pick, I am going to go with Max Holloway.”

Adesanya isn’t just backing Max Holloway because of their friendship; he believes Holloway’s experience and body of work inside the octagon give him the edge in this fight. According to Adesanya, Holloway’s extensive time in the octagon and championship pedigree will shine, especially in the later rounds.

He feels that while Topuria is most dangerous in the first three rounds, Holloway has the ability to not only hang with him early but dominate as the fight progresses into the championship rounds, where Holloway thrives the most.

Adesanya’s assessment of who will shine most in which rounds is something the MMA community almost unanimously agrees on. However, the winner in the eyes of most fans is not as clear as it is for ‘Izzy’, especially since Topuria wants Holloway to point to the ground and get into a brawl in the first 10 minutes of the fight.

Holloway mocks Topuria for dumb challenge

Featherweight champ Ilia Topuria has been making bold predictions ahead of his UFC 308 showdown, but Max Holloway isn’t paying much attention.

Topuria has declared he’ll march to the center of the octagon and challenge Holloway to a wild exchange, mimicking Holloway’s famous move.

However, Holloway points out that Topuria doesn’t fully understand the meaning behind it, as it’s something that happens when a fight’s momentum calls for it—not from the start. The idea behind the whole thing is to allow the opponent a last shot at victory by risking it all.

So, it doesn’t make any sense to try it out at the beginning of the fight.

Regardless, Topuria has been taking shots at Holloway, suggesting he didn’t really want this fight. But Holloway laughs it off, reminding everyone that he called out Topuria after UFC 300.

Holloway is focused on regaining the featherweight title and is prepared for whatever trash talk comes his way, saying, “If that’s what Topuria needs to get through the fight, so be it.” For Holloway, it’s all about showing up and proving who the real champion is.