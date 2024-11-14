mobile app bar

Israel Adesanya Picks ‘Favorite’ Jon Jones to Finish Stipe Miocic in Under Two Rounds at UFC 309

Allan Binoy
Published

Israel Adesanya (L), Jon Jones (R)

Israel Adesanya has picked his favorite from the UFC 309 fight card. In the main event at the Madison Square Garden, Jon Jones, the MMA GOAT, will take on Stipe Miocic, the UFC heavyweight GOAT. The fight, which took a few years in the making, will have an immediate bearing on the dynamics of the weight division. The historic implications it bears is humongous too. And, Adesanya feels Jones will reiterate his greatness in the octagon once again.

The Last Stylebender has come out with his predictions for the event on his YouTube channel.

“I’m gonna pick Jon Jones. I’m gonna pick it by first two rounds, he’s going to finish him….If Stipe gets it done, it will be the biggest upset in UFC history.”

Adesanya’s prediction is based on Jones’ last fight against Ciryl Gane. After watching him make quick work of the Frenchman, he realized Bones is a class apart even now.

The former middleweight champion isn’t counting out Miocic either. He knows that in the fight game, one punch or one slip up is enough to change the narrative.

Jones, on his part, has revealed his future plans just days before his first heavyweight title defense.

Jones wants to vacate the belt

Jones does not want to carry the burden of the title anymore. After over a decade of holding different titles in the UFC, he seems to have had enough.

“I could see myself, after this, entertaining super fights only. After this fight, if we get a dominant performance, I’m prepared to vacate the heavyweight championship and fight for fun. I want to fight for fun,” the UFC heavyweight champion told Aaron Bronsteter in an interview recently.

Jones, however, is not thinking of retiring immediately. He cited the example of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, while stating that he wants to just fight for fun.

He doesn’t want to have the pressure of being a champion or protecting his perfect record in the UFC. This is probably another way of saying that he does not want to fight Tom Aspinall.

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

