Dana White’s Life Changer Reveals How He Helped Jon Jones Overcome Pain and Make a Seamless Recovery

There are a few things you can always count on when Dana White’s talking—one, he’ll remind you that Jon Jones is the greatest fighter to ever step inside the Octagon, and two, he’ll sing endless praise for the man he claims quite literally saved his life: Gary Brecka.

But now, it turns out Dana’s miracle man isn’t just helping the UFC boss feel younger—he’s also playing a huge role in helping the UFC heavyweight champion bounce back from injury and pain, and by the sounds of it, the results are nothing short of game-changing.

Last year, White shared a wild story about what really sparked his 36-pound weight loss—and no, it wasn’t just hanging around elite fighters all day. Brecka helped the UFC boss get through the ’10 years to live’ notice and has since gone on to work on super athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo.

It turns out as Jones was returning from a shoulder injury ahead of the Stipe Miocic fight at UFC 309 last year, he sought Brecka’s help to ease the pain of recovery.

Brecka appeared on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, where he spoke about joining Jones’ camp and the changes he made there.

“Jon Jones has been very public about working with me. Right before his last fight, I bought him one of these hydrogen machines to bathe in”, he revealed.

They are said to have set a tub in Jones’ house, running hydrogen gas into the tub.

“We would do red light therapy, he would drink hydrogen water… And he’s like ‘holy sh*t bro, I can’t believe I am out of pain’. I am adding a sixth day to my training, I am waking up not in pain, I am sleeping better’”, Brecka added with glee.

Jones would later go on to crush Miocic with a third-round spinning back kick KO to successfully defend the heavyweight title for the first time in his career. So, looks like whatever Brecka did seemingly helped the champion/

Earlier, Brecka had also shared his point of view of working with White and what he did to give White a new lease on life.

Brecka, the magic man behind White 2.0

It actually started with a pretty terrifying wake-up call. Dana talked about a meeting with Gary Brecka, a self-proclaimed “human biologist” who claimed he could predict your death down to the month just by analyzing your blood and DNA.

Naturally, Dana was intrigued—“f***ing obsessed,” as he put it—and decided to get checked out. His triglycerides were through the roof—764 when they should’ve been under 150—and Brecka gave him just over 10 years to live.

That was enough to flip the switch. Dana followed Brecka’s plan to the letter. “Thirteen weeks ago, I couldn’t even bend down to tie my shoes,” he said. “Now? I feel like I’m 35 again. Swear to God.”

In a past appearance on the JRE, Brecka shared how giving White a life expectancy just kind of validated what he needed to do to improve his health.

Brecka said, “It put it right in his face… 63 doesn’t seem that far off.”

At the time, Dana was already on multiple medications—beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, and diuretics—but his blood pressure remained dangerously high, hovering around 160/110.

“We were checking it two to three times a day, every day, and it stayed elevated,” Brecka recalled.

Eventually, Brecka discovered that Dana had been misdiagnosed. “He didn’t actually have hypertension,” he explained, noting that White’s body just couldn’t break down homocysteine because of a genetic deficiency.

The fix? A simple over-the-counter amino acid called Trimethylglycine. Once added to his routine, Dana’s body began to methylate properly—and the results quickly spoke for themselves.