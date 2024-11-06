mobile app bar

Israel Adesanya ‘Sees Red’ After NBA Star James Johnson’s Viral Claim to Beat Jon Jones

Allan Binoy
Published

Israel Adesanya couldn’t help but laugh at Indiana Pacers’ power forward James Johnson after the NBA star claimed that he could beat UFC’s undisputed heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

The basketball player claims to have a combined record of 27-0 in kickboxing and MMA. To put it in perspective, that’s only two wins fewer than Khabib Nurmagomedov, although it’s safe to assume his opponents were nowhere near at the same level as The Eagle’s.

Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya came across his statement on SportsCenter’s social media pages and was rightfully shocked.

“I see red bro!”

 

Now, Johnson may have been an excellent fighter in his day, and given his athletic abilities, he could certainly fight. And if he had called out an up-and-coming fighter in the organization, it would make sense. If CM Punk could fight in the UFC, Johnson definitely could.

But calling out the man who holds the UFC heavyweight title and is considered the GOAT, could be considered self-harm, especially with a man of Jones’ reputation.

The Last Stylbender‘ of course thought it was funny, perhaps because he knew, like the people in the comments, how that ‘fight’ would turn out to be.

Funnily enough, this is the second time this week that Izzy has had to defend one of his ‘friends from work’.

Adesanya defends Poatan from a fan

Izzy was at an expo, filming a YouTube video when a young fan approached him to take a picture. Adesanya, ever a man of the people, took some time out to hug the kid and speak to him.

Unexpectedly, the fan called out Adesanya’s old rival, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, and trashed him. However, despite their ancient rivalry, Izzy was quick to defend Poatan.

“Nah, he’s all good… Show him his respect he’s really good. I beat him already, so you could be a fan.”

Adesanya and Pereira have been beefing since their days at Glory Kickboxing. But it really started when Izzy was the middleweight champion in the UFC and news of this mysterious kickboxer from Brazil who had once KO’d the Kiwi had gone viral. Adesanya had responded to the news with bitterness and claimed that it was some dude sitting at a bar, looking at him on TV and bragging about beating him once.

This lit a fire of gargantuan proportions under Pereira, who not only found his way to the UFC months later but also defeated Adesanya for his middleweight title.

Izzy got his revenge soon by knocking him out at UFC 387. But that did not do much to derail the Brazilian’s career. Pereira moved up to light heavyweight and became its undisputed champion, who, as of now has already defended the title thrice in a year.

And if he accepts the Ankalaev fight in December, it will be his record-breaking fourth!

