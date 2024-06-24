“It Is Hard But”: Ikram Aliskerov Shows Warrior Spirit Despite Gruesome Loss to Robert Whittaker

May 6, 2023, Newark, NJ, Newark, NJ, United States: Newark, NJ – May 6: kram Aliskerov celebrates his victory over Phil Hawes in a Middleweight bout at UFC 288: Sterling v Cejudo at Prudential Center on May 6, 2023 in Newark, NJ Newark, NJ United States – ZUMAp175 20230506_zsa_p175_026

Ikram Aliskerov had the opportunity to change his life when he walked into the octagon to replace Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Saudi Arabia. But a first round KO loss to Robert Whittaker has halted the celebrations. However, to his credit, the young Dagestani fighter, who took the fight on short notice remains unfazed and believes in Allah’s plans for him.

For the young Russian, this was a risk worth taking because the reward would be great. However, ‘Bobby Knuckles’ right uppercut had had a stronger grasp of fate than Aliskerov. Despite this, the young middleweight is taking things as they come.

Dagestani fighters are known to consummate professionals and Aliskerov is a prime example of that. Instead of blaming the short notice, or making any other excuses, he simply said that this was destiny and he will look at it positively as it was god’s wish.

“We see everything as the will of Allah….It all happened spontaneously, it turns out this was destined for us. Yes, it is hard, but we look at everything positively”

Aliskerov understood the risk factor was high going into a fight against Robert Whittaker. However, he is ready to live with the consequences.

Ikram Aliskerov intends to bounce back from Whittaker KO

UFC Saudi Arabia was a grim reminder for Aliskerov; he still has a lot to learn in the fight game. He simply looked overrawed and was outstruck by the grizzled veteran. There was an evident difference in the skill levels of both the fighters and the Australian just found it too easy to lord it over.

Aliskerov, who had taken this fight on a very short notice, did so believing if he won, it could change the direction his life is in. High hopes, when you about to face a former middleweight champion. Now, one would assume Aliskerov will have been thoroughly shattered after the round 1 KO.

But Ikram Aliskerov regrets nothing-

“Alhamdulilla, no excuses. I don’t regret anything. It was a big experience against one of the best in the sport. I’m young, I’ll work on my mistakes , learn and get back into business soon.Thank to everyone for support messages.”

The fans thanked the fighter for showing up and saving the card by putting his career at risk. This is not the end for Ikram Aliskerov though, he still intends to be back in the octagon. It will be a long way back up but if its any consolation, this is the toughest fight he will have for the foreseeable future.