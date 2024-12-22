Frustrated Ikram Aliskerov Claps Back at Paulo Costa’s Continuous Online Insults: ‘Will Ask UFC Your Head On Plate’

Middleweight contender Ikram Aliskerov has hit back at Paulo Costa for using AI/photoshopped pictures of him on social media platforms. Costa, fresh off his defeat against Sean Strickland at UFC 302 in June earlier this year, has only been active on the internet. While his opinions and tweets are better not discussed, he appears to have crossed a line with Aliskerov.

Alikerov took to Twitter to remind the Brazilian fighter that he had lost four of his last five fights and was posting ‘stupid’ pictures for attention.

“When UFC offered you a fight with me, you said that you don’t even know my name… I have unfinished business on February 1st. And after that I am ready to ask @ufcfor your head on a plate @BorrachinhaMMA”

when UFC offered you a fight with me, you said that you don’t even know my name. Now you are 1-4 in your last 5 fights and you are posting stupid photoshop pics to attract attention. I have unfinished business on February 1st. And after that I am ready to ask @ufc for your head… — ikram_aliskerov (@ikram_aliskerov) December 21, 2024



Costa had earlier posted AI pictures of what appeared to be Aliskerov’s marriage.



Costa and Aliskerov were supposed to fight at UFC 291 but the former had pulled out of the fight claiming that he knew five or six weeks before the event that the announcement was only a contract negotiation tactic by the UFC. Speaking to MMA Fighting, he had essentially patronized Aliskerov.

I think he’s a very talented kid… I didn’t take too much time watching his fights. I just watch his fight in UFC against Phil Hawes, and I have trained with Phil Hawes in 2015… but not disrespect to him. I just think he needs to do more steps and to fight the big names.”

But Costa was on a high back then. So, is he willing to fight Aliskerov now?

What’s next for Costa?

When Costa defeated Yoel Romero at UFC 241 in 2019, he was being considered a top middleweight prospect, someone the company could sell tickets on the back of. In fact, his very next fight was a title match against Israel Adesanya. But he was knocked out cold in the second round.

And it has been downhill ever since. His last win was U-DEC against Luke Rockhold in his last match at UFC 278. He has fought twice since- once against Robert Whittaker and then against Sean Strickland.

While he got a decision loss against Whittaker, Costa barely looked like he could keep up with the former middleweight champion, a far cry from his performance against Romero.

His last fight was against Strickland was somehow worse. After waging a war of words, both fighters delivered a lackluster affair.

Costa looked exhausted by the end of the second round courtesy of a relentless press by Strickland and just never seemed like he could win the fight. Strickland ended up winning a split-decision victory but it was just a strict indictment of the state of judging in the sport.

Since then Costa hasn’t had a beef with anyone. Until now.