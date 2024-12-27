Paulo Costa Takes a Personal Jab With AI Image at Ikram Aliskerov in Pursuit of a Fight

Paulo Costa is at it again — and this time, he’s got his sights set on Ikram Aliskerov. Known for his trolling just as much as his fighting, Costa has possibly stretched things a bit too much by posting an AI-generated image of Aliskerov with a woman, clearly trying to stir the cauldron to land a fight.

Aliskerov is seen clicking a selfie with a woman in Costa‘s latest post on X. The caption read:

“Ya all stop sending me this @ikram_aliskerov, has been saying he doesn’t like this kind of behavior. I personally think they both looks beautiful but he doesn’t like so please stop make me been hated on this social media platform made by Elon to spread love and love. Peace.”

While trash talk is nothing new in the UFC, Costa’s latest jab feels a little more personal, pushing the boundaries of playful banter. Fans are split — some love his antics, while others think he may have crossed the line with this image. Either way, the post did its job: people are talking, and a potential matchup between Costa and Aliskerov now seems more likely than ever.

The UFC middleweight division is getting spicy, and Aliskerov hasn’t had the smoothest of years in 2024. After a string of canceled fights, he finally faced Robert Whittaker in June, only to be knocked out in the first round.

Now, he’s fired up and looking for redemption. And he has Costa on on his crosshairs.

Taking to X, Aliskerov didn’t hold back, calling out Costa’s losing streak while demanding a fight.

“I have unfinished business on February 1st. After that, I’m asking for your head on a plate,” he warned.

when UFC offered you a fight with me, you said that you don't even know my name. Now you are 1-4 in your last 5 fights and you are posting stupid photoshop pics to attract attention. I have unfinished business on February 1st. And after that I am ready to ask @ufc for your head… — ikram_aliskerov (@ikram_aliskerov) December 21, 2024

Besides trolling with AI images, Costa seems to be ironing out his chinks. He has been working on his approach to fights after his recent loss.

Costa to change fighting style

Costa is ready to get back to his old, aggressive self after his UFC 302 loss to Sean Strickland. He had lost via a split decision in what turned out to be a frustrating fight for both men. Afterward, Costa admitted he wasn’t happy with his performance — or Strickland’s — but acknowledged his opponent did enough to get the win.

Costa pointed out he’s faced tough competition, beating Luke Rockhold before falling to Robert Whittaker and Strickland. But there were takeaways — it’s time for him to stop playing it safe.

“I won’t give a f*ck,” Costa had posted on X. “F*ck points or conserving energy, or f*ck anything about that. I will come to take heads off.”

Expect the relentless, power-punching version of Costa to make a comeback in his next fight. And that could be against Aliskerov the way things are getting aggressive between them.