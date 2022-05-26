“Society is always looking for excitement and drama sells” – Michel Pereira’s Wife Reacts to Jorge Masvidal DM Scandal

UFC welterweight champion Michel Pereira made the remarks following a dispute over a recent Instagram message to Jorge Masvidal.

Pereira defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio last weekend at UFC Vegas 55, securing a split decision. The fight also won the ‘Fight of the Night’ title where both fighters went home with another $ 50k each.

But Pereira’s post-war publisher quickly turned his attention to the game itself, calling for Masvidal to fight after “Gamebred” allegedly had DM as his wife.

Pereira’s wife, Gina Amir Atelier, responded to a post about Masvidal’s message with a message of support. Masvidal responded with a prayer emoji, which seemed to attract Pereira’s attention.

Masvidal has since denied any ill intentions during a back-to-back meeting with Atelier and shared a screenshot of the DM exchange.

Recent Instagram post on the Jorge Masvidal and Micheal Pereira’s wife

Pereira’s wife looked down on him for saying anything unusual about his direct message to Masvidal.

Michel Pereira’s wife addressed the “narrative” that developed from a back-and-forth between Pereira and Jorge Masvidal about DMs. pic.twitter.com/rW7p8Zy5Sa — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 23, 2022



“The public is always looking for happiness and unfortunately a drama is being sold,” Atelier said of the Pereira / Masvidal dispute. “The storytelling is a myth. I have never, and I will never do anything to disrespect my marriage or my husband. This account, as you can see, is a business account and is accessible to more than 1 person. This is not even the way I can speak. Not to mention the years before I even met Michel. Michel and I can enjoy respect as we start a family together. There is so much hate in this world there is no need to add to it. Peace and love to you all. ”

Michel Pereira and Jorge Masvidal could be on the verge of a collision following their recent play at the Octagon. Masvidal is in contention for three wins, including the most recent defeat against Colby Covington in UFC 272. Meanwhile, Pereira is expected to enter the ranks this week after his fifth consecutive victory.

If Pereira and Masvidal end up arguing in the Octagon, the argument around Pereira’s wife may return to the conversation again.

