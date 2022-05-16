Basketball

“It’s Basketball in Dagestan style my brother” – Khabib Nurmagomedov shares his basketball skills in response to Joe Rogan’s statement

Khabib Nurmagomedov Basketball
Adeep

Previous Article
"But how many people watch?" - WWE Hall of Famer believes that the Forbidden Door will not bring AEW any growth in its audience
Next Article
"If I'm playing CP3, I'mma have some wine... Stephen Curry? I tell my girl not to call": Patrick Beverley continues his assault on Chris Paul, says no team in the NBA is afraid of the Suns
NBA Latest Post
"Jayson Tatum and Celtics knocked out their second straight Best Player on the Planet!": Skip Bayless praises Cs for eliminating Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in back to back series
“Jayson Tatum and Celtics knocked out their second straight Best Player on the Planet!”: Skip Bayless praises Cs for eliminating Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in back to back series

Jayson Tatum worked his way through one of the toughest playoff schedules. Now they’re getting…