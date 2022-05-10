Where does Khabib Nurmagomedov spend his 40 Million Dollars made during his time in the UFC?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is amongst the top 10 highest paid UFC athletes and here is how he spends his millions.

Khabib Nurmagomedov aka “Eagle” is a retired UFC Lightweight Champion. He made his MMA debut in 2008 and signed with the UFC in 2012. Khabib is also a Combat Sambo World Champion twice.

Khabib is unbeaten in his Mixed Martial Arts career with a perfect record of 29-0, which is the longest record in the game today. He is also the longest-serving UFC Lightweight Champion, holding the championship since April 2018 until his retirement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the first Russian Muslim fighter to win the UFC belt. He became great after the battle of the UFC 229 event against Conor McGregor graced the UFC’s PPV to all time high (estimated at 2.4-2.6 million).

Where did Khabib spend his 40 million Dollars

Being Top in the MMA history, Khabib is arguably All time Pound for Pound champion the sport has ever seen. He has made millions through fights, endorsements and Appearances.

The Eagle does spends money like top rich types athletes for crazy cars, house etc. Khabib’s Manager Ali Abdelaziz says he during his whole run as a UFC fighter always preferred to spend his money on himself for the fights.

Over the year Khabib has spend millions of dollars in training, nutrition and diet. But he hasn’t spend anything on houses and luxurious properties. Khabib still prepers to live in the same village he grow up in, their is No big brands, phones and proper internet facility where he lives.

He still lives in the same family house that he grew up around. Most of the investments are done in business. He has opened up A Tier 1 Style gym in Russia for fitness, sports and MMA. And He dreams to expand it over whole Europe.

In an interview, he stated that he did not aspire to be wealthy or powerful.

“Money is no longer a main aim for me; I can provide for my family and that is all that matters. I prefer to raise goats and keep my farms and yards in good shape.”

The Big Purchases from Khabib

The most expensive and true value items Khabib has spend is his Ferrari California has a current net value of $100,000 to $130,000 and Mercedes SLS AMG which has a net value around $250,000 to $300,000.



