Jake Paul Claims NFL Transition Will Be a Cakewalk Thanks to ‘Mediocrity and Low IQ’

Jake Paul is already eyeing his next big move—this time, into the NFL—and he doesn’t seem too worried about the challenge. Fresh off his success in the boxing ring, Paul claims a transition to football would be a “cakewalk,” taking shots at the NFL for what he calls “mediocrity and low IQ” on the field.

His comments come as the Packers and Eagles face off in Brazil, marking the NFL’s first-ever game in the country.

But instead of praising the historic event, Paul is bashing the level of play as he teases his ambitions to join the league. While it is unclear what incident exactly Paul was referring to, it appears that the likes of Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley did not cut it for him.

The game ended with a 34-29 win for the Eagles over the Packers. ‘The Problem Child’ took to Twitter while the game was going on to bash both sets of players saying,

“And this game proves why it’s going to be easy for me to go to the NFL. So much mediocrity, lack of professionalism, and very low IQ.”

The NFL 2024 season just kicked off yesterday with the Chiefs securing a win over the Ravens in a replay from last years’ AFC’s championship. Mahomes and his men are gunning for a third straight Super Bowl win in order to cement their place as a dynasty in the sport.

Meanwhike, Paul is still only 27-years-old and believes he has enough time and skill on his hands to make the transition after he is done with the sport of boxing. However, it might not be that easy.

Jake Paul biting off more than he can chew?

The NFL Is a cutthroat business with athletes training all their lives for a shot at success on the gridiron. NFL careers are extremely short due to the intense physicality of the sport and the wear and tear it inflicts on a body.

There haven’t been any examples of MMA fighters successfully transitioning into the NFL.

Most recently, Olympics gold medalist and multiple time NCAA champion Gable Stevenson attended training camp with the Buffalo Bills in the hopes of joining the team.

However, he was ultimately cut by the Bills and not picked up by another team. Therefore, if someone as talented as Stevenson could not make it into the NFL, Paul’s chances look very slim.

As is the case often, this might just be another instances where ‘The Problem Child’ is saying things to get clicks.