”Jake Paul has more rigged boxing wins against UFC champions than Islam* fixed it for you” – Reactions from followers to a tweet asserting that Jake Paul has defeated more UFC champions than Islam Makhachev

A recent Instagram post was claiming Jake Paul had defeated more UFC champions than Islam Makhachev drew criticism from MMA fans.

In the boxing ring, Paul has two wins against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, although Makhachev has yet to compete against a top 10 lightweight in the UFC.

As they defended Makhachev in the comments section, MMA fans’ reluctance to accept the assessment was evident. The main thrust of their protest emphasised how Paul’s success came over the competitors who were nearing the end of their careers.

A user who claimed that staged fights don’t count disregarded the post:

”Fixed fighs don’t count”

One more user attempted to rephrase the tweet:

”Jake Paul has more rigged boxing wins against UFC champions than Islam* fixed it for you”

A second user continued by saying that if they ever engaged in combat, Makhachev would pummel Paul:

”Islam will maul him worse than that bear did to Decaprio”

At UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, one of the most crucial contests for the lightweight division will occur between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. For the vacant lightweight title, the top contenders will square off.

In a boxing battle on this day last year, Jake Paul faced Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul next faced Tyron Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, after defeating Ben Askren via KO. One year ago, the Showtime pay-per-view event occurred at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Woodley, who down the boxer-turned-YouTuber delivered the heaviest blow of the fight. For the first time in the history of Jake Paul, the bout lasted longer than two rounds, and Woodley pushed Paul through an exceptional test of tenacity. Paul was given a chance to demonstrate his perseverance and courage, achieving success.

The judges gave “The Problem Child” a 77-75, 78-74, and 75-77 victory after eight rounds of competition.

A second battle between the two occurred at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, a few months later. Paul’s decisive knockout win over Woodley stunned the MMA and combat sports communities.

