“Nobody is asking him to come back to MMA” – Hilarious responses pour in after Dillon Danis says he wants Andrew Tate in MMA return

It’s possible that Dillon Danis hasn’t been active lately in the cage.

However, the outspoken MMA fighter has maintained his notoriety primarily thanks to his social media engagement. Interestingly, the 2-0 fighter recently issued a challenge to former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate on social media.

Tate has recently made headlines for his purportedly misogynistic remarks and representation of women negatively. He has received a lot of backlashes online for supposedly encouraging guys to act in sexist ways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by matt bernstein (@mattxiv)

On Twitter, Danis criticised Tate and stated that if the former kickboxer returned to the ring, he would like to face Tate. El Jefe also jokingly said that if the two engaged in combat, he would beat Tate so severely that he would “turn into a feminist.” He stated:

“When I come back to MMA I want Andrew Tate he’s 1-0 and i’m 2-0.…. someone’s 0 has to go! I’d beat him so bad he’d turn into a feminist.“

When I come back to MMA I want Andrew Tate he’s 1-0 and

i’m 2-0.…. someone’s 0 has to go! I’d beat him so bad he’d turn

into a feminist. pic.twitter.com/eCz9TnqE3i — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 12, 2022

Fans and UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney both had amusing responses to Dillon Danis’ callout. McKinney wrote:

“Nobody is asking him to come back to MMA.”

Check out what the fans had to say below:

Paddy Pimblett is the target of harsh words from Dillon Danis

Recently, Danis criticised rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett. On July 23, Pimblett defeated Jordan Leavitt by second-round submission in front of his compatriots at the UFC London event. Danis suggested that The Baddy, one of the promotion’s most well-liked performers right now, is who he wants next.

Danis said on Twitter after the bout that he was disappointed with Pimblett’s performance and that, in a future battle, he would defeat the Englishman in under a minute.

He stated:

“Paddy Is actually terrible I excepted more from him I’d finish in under a minute.“

Paddy Is actually terrible i excepted more from him i’d finish in under a minute. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 23, 2022 Danis has been calling out opponents frequently, but he hasn’t specified when he’ll be making a comeback in the ring. The person he battles next will be interesting to see.

Also Read:“The taxman’s not getting my money in New York” -Paddy Pimblett declines to compete at UFC 281