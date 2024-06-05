Jake Paul Hints at Inside Knowledge on UFC 303 McGregor vs. Chandler, Refuses to Spill Details

The UFC was gearing up for the return of Conor McGregor after a three-year absence from the sport. It was already announced that the Irishman would take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

However, there are ominous signs now pointing towards the fight being potentially called off. While we do not have much information about what is going on, Jake Paul has hinted at knowing more but refrained from providing any further information.

Dana White was set to fly to Dublin to preside over the press conference on June 3rd. However, a last-minute statement issued by the UFC confirmed that the press conference was canceled. However, the company did not shed any further light on the reason behind this decision.

Interestingly, amid such developments, Jake Paul put out a cryptic Tweet suggesting that he knew more about the situation than most others. The Tweet, which soon went viral on X, read,

“People keep asking me about Conor McGregor / UFC 303. Obviously, I know a lot about it, but I’m not going to talk about it publicly. For the first time probably ever in my life, I have no comment on something. That’s their world, and you know, they get pissed at me every time I talk about that stuff. Good for them and they’ll figure it out.”

While some people may think that Paul has inside information, in reality, he is just trolling Dana White for his recent comments. In the post-fight press conference at UFC 303, Dana White refrained from making any comments on the postponed Paul vs Tyson fight, although he claimed to know the real story.

Hence, Paul did nothing but copy Dana White’s statement in an effort to get back at the UFC CEO. However, all fun and games aside, fans are still in the dark about whether McGregor will turn up at UFC 303.

Is Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303 a no-go?

At first, when the Dublin press conference was canceled, it did not raise a lot of eyebrows. However, the vagueness of the statement did ring a few alarm bells amongst fans and pundits. Moreover, neither Dana White nor the UFC provided any further insight into the situation.

In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 3, 2024



To make things worse, recent posts on social media revealed that ESPN removed the UFC 303 event from PPV. The UFC also removed several promotional fight videos of Conor McGregor from its YouTube channels.

While these are not good signs, fans will be hoping it is just a bump in the road and not a dead end.