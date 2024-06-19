Jake Paul Predicted to ‘Lose’ Against Mike Perry in One of the Most ‘Exciting’ Fights of His Career

Jake Paul will pick up another loss on 20 July against Mike Perry. This is what Daniel Cormier predicted in the latest episode of his YouTube podcast. The BKFC middleweight champ, Perry, stepped in as a replacement for the ill Mike Tyson who was set to face Paul on 20 July. However, Cormier deduced that ‘The Problem Child’ would fail to match Perry’s boxing skills, subjecting him to his second pro boxing defeat.

A large chunk of the boxing community has often dissed Paul for building his record by fighting low-caliber rivals. Initially, the 27-year-old beat up retired UFC stars inside the ring to get the ‘Ws’ on his record. He did transition to fighting actual boxers after that, but several fans mentioned that his rivals were a lot inferior to him in terms of skills.

However, the recent matchup presents a different story as Cormier counts Perry as a “risky opposition” for Paul. Most BKFC viewers have witnessed ‘Platinum’ Perry’s never-back-down attitude inside the squared circle. This is what ‘DC’ believes Paul will find too much to handle, as he said,

“Mike Perry will fight him [Paul]. He will fight him on the street, in a cage, in a boxing ring, or in a bare-knuckle arena. This kid is a fighter…. This is the most exciting fight I’ve had for Jake Paul, but I believe he gets beat on July 20th.”

There’s a lot of hype regarding the encounter already. On top of this, Cormier’s prediction may have got several fans breaking down the merits and demerits of each fighter to conclude whether they would side with the former champ-champ’s opinion or not.

Will Daniel Cormier’s prediction for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight come into being

Despite being accused of fighting weaker rivals, Paul has developed his in-ring skills quite a bit. On the other hand, his rival, Perry, has looked almost invincible after entering the BKFC. He has acquired victories in all five of his BKFC fights to date and will do everything to keep his victory train rolling despite competing in a different genre of combat sports.

Comparing the rules of BKFC fights and boxing matches will reveal that there are only a few differences between them. BKFC fights follow most of the unified rules in boxing, with a few exceptions. The absence of gloves in BKFC stands as its biggest difference from boxing, which makes it much more taxing on the bodies of the fighters. The other differences between BKFC and boxing fights lie in the number of rounds and their timing.

It’s quite apparent that Perry is used to absorbing hard bare-knuckle shots. This is why he might do a better job of taking Paul’s strikes and still keep going. However, ‘The Problem Child’ may find ‘Platinum’s’ shots pretty damaging, given his superb striking prowess.

Still, boxing fights are usually a lot longer than BKFC encounters. So, Perry can certainly actualize Cormier’s prediction if he manages to use his ‘gas tank’ efficiently on July 20.