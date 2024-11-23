“Jake Paul vs. Him”: 47-Year-Old Yoel Romero Stuns Fans With Unreal Physique Before Last-Minute Dirty Boxing Championship Fight

Yoel Romero is making waves after stepping in at the last minute for a fight in Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing Championship. During the weigh-ins, Romero’s shredded physique left fans speechless, with many immediately calling for a dream matchup against Jake Paul.

Romero has been competing since 1998 and at 47 he seems to be a fitting target for Paul. After all, ‘The Problem Child’ fought Mike Tyson last weekend. ‘Iron Mike’ was 58 years old at the time.

Could this be the showdown we didn’t know we needed?

Reacting to his weigh-in photos, one fan joked about his age and said, “Give him 10 more years and Jake gonna take care of him”. Another fan asked the Cuban machine to be prepared and said, “He better be ready for Jake in 7 years”. Romero does not seem to be aging, as was pointed out by this fan who said, “Bro has been 47 for the last 7 years”.

Paul has fought the likes of Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, and Tyron Woodley, all of whom were retired at the time or were way past their prime.

Therefore, fans calling for him to fight Yoel Romero is not that wild of a thought. With his penchant for taking on tough opponents, the Cuban powerhouse won’t mind the match-up either.

Romero returns to action

The 47-year-old former UFC title challenger is stepping into Miami, Florida against former Power Slap athlete Duane Crespo in a heavyweight showdown. The announcement was a last-minute surprise, dropping just hours before the event.

This will be Romero’s first fight since defeating Thiago Santos in February on the PFL vs. Bellator card. The Olympic silver medalist and former UFC and Bellator title challenger brings plenty of star power to the event, having battled legends like Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, and Vadim Nemkov.

While his best days are behind him, the ‘Soldier of God’ still remains a big name in mixed martial arts and is leveraging that to freelance his way through newer fighters, fighting across the world. Of course, his opponents are no longer of the same caliber as they once were during his prime in the UFC but with new rules in newer organizations, he can still put on a show.