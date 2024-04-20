Jamahal Hill Books Quick Return on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Card After UFC 300 Loss Against Alex Pereira

Jamahal Hill has been strangely silent ever since his defeat at UFC 300. ‘Sweet Dreams’ faced utter humiliation at the hands of Alex Pereira, who won via a brutal knockout. However, from the looks of it, Hill had stayed quiet since he was plotting a quick return to the octagon

Today, the UFC announced that Jamahal Hill had booked his next fight at UFC 303 during International Fight Week. This event will be headlined by Conor McGregor, who is looking to make his comeback against Michael Chandler.

Jamahal Hill has added his name to the card against Khalil Rountree Jr. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion will look to return to winning ways against one of the top contenders in the division.

However, it will not be an easy task for ‘Sweet Dreams’ to fight just 2 months after a vicious defeat. As we learned from Alexander Volkanovski’s example, fighters need to take a break after a knockout to set themselves straight.

Nevertheless, Hill appears quite confident about his chances at UFC 303. On top of it, he also claimed he would not shirk away from facing ‘Poatan’ again.

Jamahal Hill claims he will fight Alex Pereira again after signing his next fight just days after UFC 300

Ahead of Jamahal Hill’s UFC 303 announcement, the former light heavyweight champion made a bold claim on social media. While responding to a fan on Instagram, Hill insisted he would beat Pereira next time, saying,

“I’m already back in the gym with a contract signed! He definitely gotta face me again and I will put him to sleep”

Jamahal Hill believes he will fight Alex Pereira again. However, he will now have to work his way up to a title shot, since getting viciously knocked out by the champion does not warrant an immediate rematch.