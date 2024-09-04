“Jesus Please Tap”: Joe Rogan Recalls ‘Squirming in His Chair’ After Khabib’s Brutal Move on Opponent

Joe Rogan and Belal Muhammad were fangirling over Jiu-Jitsu and Team Khabib on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. The podcast host is a big fan of all things MMA, especially Jiu-Jitsu. He regularly trains and knows the ins and outs of the sport. So naturally, watching the likes of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov work their magic on the ground is beyond exciting for him. However, there are times when even Rogan feels pity for their opponents.

Submissions in the UFC are tricky because there is a thin line between submitting someone and grievously injuring them. The referee usually ensures the fighters don’t cross this line.

However, as he spoke about the dangers of submissions in his latest podcast episode, the UFC commentator recalled a time when ‘The Eagle’ had him squirming,

“When Khabib got Michael Johnson in that kimura, and I was like Jesus, please tap Michael. God, tap please, just tap. I was like squirming in my chair coz I’m waiting to hear ‘crack’.”

Joe Rogan squirmed only because he had seen an arm snap before. He watched Frank Mir snap Minotauro Nogueira’s arm with a kimura. Even UFC fighters would not wish injuries like these on their worst enemies.

So, naturally, Rogan was happy to see Johnson tap out against ‘The Eagle’. Speaking of ‘The Eagle’, the UFC commentator had previously mentioned why he believed he is the greatest fighter of all time.

Rogan believes Nurmagomedov is the GOAT over Jon Jones

Rogan is a voice that has been around the UFC since its infancy. He joined the organization, agreeing to work for no money, and now he is reaping the rewards.

So, if anyone knows something about the sport, it’s him. In a podcast episode, Rogan made it very clear who he thinks the MMA GOAT is,

“I mean Jon Jones has a better resume in terms of the accomplishments, but Khabib has a better resume in terms of the amount of rounds of dominance. Also Khabib went through a harder division.”

Joe rogan explaining why he thinks Khabib is the greatest of all time over jon Jones, in two separate occasions pic.twitter.com/aNf3k7bETY — ABHI (@stargazer109) August 25, 2021

Joe Rogan believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s sheer dominance during his UFC career will be impossible to replicate. He also believes ‘The Eagle’ fought tougher opponents than Jones because of the lightweight division’s high skill levels.

So, although Jones may have more accomplishments and better records than Nurmagomedov, he would choose ‘The Eagle’ as his GOAT for dominance in the octagon.