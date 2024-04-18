Jiri Prochazka Turns Down Jamahal Hill Fight, Eyes UFC Title Shot, Despite Fans’ and Alex Pereira’s Interest

Jiri Prochazka has his eyes firmly set on the title. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion faced a massive scare at UFC 300, as his victory against Aleksandr Rakic was not what one would call decisive. The Czech fighter was on the back foot for most of the fight but was able to pull off a spectacular comeback to maintain his position in the division. With that over, Prochazka is ready to reject fights against everyone but the champion.

Jiri Prochazka is the second former champion in the division that Alex Pereira has beaten. The Brazilian avenged Glover Teixeira’s losses to both Prochazka and Hill by knocking them out.

However, ‘The Czech Samurai’ is now determined to redeem himself. In an interview for The MMA Hour, he revealed why he thinks he should get the title shot next, saying,

“I’d like to fight for the title. Especially after that decision in New York…It’s the only thing that I want. That’s what my management is working on.”

Jiri Prochazka revealed that his management is trying to secure a title shot for him next. However, this might prove to be an issue since Pereira wants to return to the octagon immediately.

Pereira’s quick return is very possible since he suffered almost no damage during his UC 300 fight. On the other hand, Prochazka sustained some serious injuries, which will force him to stay away from the sport for the time being.

Jiri Prochazka reveals what fueled his comeback against Aleksandr Rakic

Aleksandr Rakic was quite clinical against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 300. It was a closely contested fight with both fighters landing killer combos.

However, in the second round of the fight, Prochazka’s power shone through as he connected with a right hand that signaled the beginning of the end for Rakic.

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Prochazka talked about his comeback at UFC 300, saying,

“I feel really great that the mission was successful, especially this fight was for me, something really important….Maybe that’s why I took that so seriously and I was so much focused to target the head.”



Jiri Prochazka revealed that his loss to Alex Pereira did not sit well with him. He could not bear to lose another fight, which made UFC 300 a do-or-die situation for him.

He knew he had to lock in and connect with his right hand to send Rakic stumbling to the floor. Once he got this part of the strategy down, the rest of his game plan fell into place, and Prochazka soon emerged with the victory.