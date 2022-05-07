Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik reconvene – UFC 274 Commentary team, Broadcast and more

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming UFC 274 Pay Per View Commentary team, Broadcast and more.

UFC 274 takes place on Saturday at Footprint Center in Phoenix, and it will be the fifth numbered UFC event of the year. As is customary, some well-known on-air talent will be on hand to assist viewers through the experience.

Here are details on who will serve as commentators and analysts through a source close to the plans, and the broadcast team is listed below.

UFC 274 broadcast:

The main card of UFC 274 begins at 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view/streaming on ESPN+ pay-per-view for residents in the United States.

Following early prelims, which are currently scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET and stream on ESPN+, televised prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Chandler and Ferguson are ready to bring the fireworks 💥 #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/fgLe49gmZw — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 6, 2022

UFC 274 desk analysts:

Jon Anik, a veteran broadcaster, will co-host the show alongside Megan Olivi, a UFC journalist. Anthony Smith, a UFC light heavyweight contender, and Din Thomas, a retired UFC veteran, will serve as desk analysts.

Ashley Brewer will also be a part of the program as a host.

UFC 274 octagon announcer:

“The voice of the octagon” will perform once more. Before the fight, Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters.

UFC fans thrilled with UFC274 commentary team as DC, Jon Anik and Joe Rogan are reunited

Jon Anik will be the main guy on the mic from cageside. He’ll be joined by color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, a former two-division UFC champion.

According to a source familiar with the promotion’s planning, the trio will rejoin to call the action for Saturday’s pay-per-view event at Footprint Center in Phoenix. MMA Junkie was the first to report about the new commentary crew.

The triumvirate of Anik, Rogan, and Cormier will be on the microphones for the first time since UFC 270 in January. In February, Rogan did not call the UFC 271 event. However. the former two-division champion is back in the numbered event scene after missing the previous two.

UFC 274 reporter:

Olivi, a long-time UFC correspondent, will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the event’s competitors, as well as provide extra real-time updates.

Also Read: Michael Bisping reveals what Dana White told him after he arrived drunk for a press conference with Georges St-Pierre