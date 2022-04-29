“Dana White was p****d at first” – Michael Bisping reveals what Dana White told him after he arrived drunk for a press conference with Georges St-Pierre

Michael Bisping reveals what Dana White told him after he arrived drunk and late for a press conference with Georges St-Pierre.

Bisping faced GSP, who had been out of the octagon for nearly four years, in his second title defence. At UFC 217, ‘Rush’ won the middleweight belt, making him the fourth UFC fighter to hold titles in multiple divisions.

Michael Bisping said during an appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox that he opted to have a few drinks the night before the GSP news conference because the fight’s date hadn’t been set:

“It all comes from when I showed up to the Georges St-Pierre press conference and I was hungover. I remember because we weren’t supposed to fight until like forever. We didn’t even have a date set for the fight. We were in Las Vegas… and we had a few drinks. And we got a little carried away… And then I fell asleep.”

White was initially irritated but changed his mind when the then-middleweight champion “put on a show,” according to Michael Bisping:

“I turned up and I was late. Georges said, ‘Are you intoxicated?’ Yes, I am, m*********r. Man up, give us a date and I’ll be training’… He [Dana White] was p****d at first but afterwards… I came in hot and put on a show. Then afterwards, Dana said, ‘You’re an a*****e but that was awesome.’ He had a smile on his face.”

Michael Bisping matches Sean Strickland’s offer to Jake Paul

Sean Strickland just requested a fight with Jake Paul for $5 million. Strickland went on to say that he would fight ‘to the death.’

When Michael Bisping learned of the 24-year-offer, old’s he admitted that he’d be willing to fight the YouTube sensation for $5 million under comparable circumstances:

“I’ll double that sentiment. I’ll also do that. Yeah, you throw me $5 million, I’ll fight you anywhere, any rule set, anything, any Bob. I could do with $5 million. I mean, who couldn’t? But Sean is right and I’ll tell you what – Sean is about the right size for Jake Paul. Sean is kind of in his prime. You know, he’s not old and washed up. He’s a guy on the rise doing big things. He’s also on the UFC contract so I doubt that would happen,” Bisping said on a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast.

