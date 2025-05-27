‘He Fought Yuri Boyka’: Epic ‘What If’ Clash Between Joe Rogan & Michael Jai White Sparks Fierce MMA Fan Battle

An Instagram post from the Jaxxon Podcast set the comments section ablaze with a tantalizing ‘what if’ scenario involving two of MMA’s most prominent voices.

Joe Rogan, the UFC color commentator and host of the wildly popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, was pitted against Michael Jai White, the action movie star and holder of seven black belts.

The Jaxxon Podcast, which counts former MMA stars Rampage Jackson and Luke Rockhold among their regular hosts, asked its followers who would quit first out of Rogan and White in a 10-minute, no timeouts fight?

The responses were split, with both Rogan and White supported extensively in the post’s comments section. Other fans simply marveled at the prospect of such a fight. However, one user, clearly delving deep into their MMA cinematic knowledge, offered an interesting, yet hilarious response to the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAXXON PODCAST (@jaxxonpodcast)

“He fought Yuri Boyka… Maybe he breaks Joe Rogan’s leg,” suggested an Instagram user.

The reference at play here was to the fictional Russian prison fighter, Yuri Boyka, a staple character of the Undisputed film franchise. Appearing in three of the four Undisputed films, the self-proclaimed ‘Most Complete Fighter in the World’ fought George ‘The Iceman’ Chambers in Undisputed II: Last Man Standing in 2006. Chambers was portrayed by none other than Michael Jai White.

Boyka, who is played by actor and renowned mixed martial artist Scott Adkins, fights Chambers twice in the film. Chambers won the second fight, and, as the commenter points out, Chambers seals that victory by breaking Boyka’s leg.

The devastating moment for Boyka proved to be a key moment in the character’s development, serving as a catalyst for his character’s redemption arc in the subsequent sequels.

Michael Jai White is aware of one brutal move in Joe Rogan’s MMA arsenal

Michael Jai White continues to impress both Hollywood and MMA fans with the depth of his MMA expertise. A holder of seven black belts, he has shared the screen with action greats such as Jean-Claude Van Damme and Steven Seagal. White even went toe-to-toe with Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight – albeit in a losing effort.

However, rarely has White expressed such reverence as he did when asked about the best spinning back kick he has ever seen. In a clip shared by Viking Samurai, White revealed two MMA figures that had mastered the difficult technique.

“Joe Rogan, I’d say he’s number two best back spin kick I’ve ever seen,” said White convincingly in the clip. “Number one is Benny Urquidez.”

While many Jaxxon Podcast fans have pointed towards White’s extensive knowledge and practice of all things MMA, White himself is clearly all too aware of the dangers that Rogan’s own MMA repertoire presents. Should the ‘what if’ scenario ever breach reality, White’s respect for Rogan suggests that the fight will be a lot closer than many of the commenters think.

Maybe The Jaxxon Podcast will have to invite Yuri Boyka onto the show to settle this once and for all.