Joe Rogan Warns One Disaster Could Erase Thousands of Years of Human Understanding

Always the theorist, veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan has warned that one particular global issue could lead to mankind suffering from a prolonged period of diminished understanding.

Rogan, who has served as a UFC color commentator since 1997, has hosted a slew of massive names across a host of professional fields. From fellow stand-up comics, archaeologists, medical professionals, and physicists, Rogan appears to be more than willing to learn the ins and outs of many fields across any industry.

Having previously voiced his concern regarding the future of mankind, Rogan made quite a prediction on his Experience podcast this week. Speaking with Luke Caverns, the Octagon caller noted the importance of books and other literature on his show, particularly in physical form — something the world is moving away from at an alarming rate.

Pointing to the uptake in technology in the last three decades, Rogan speculated that a lack of technology for around half a year could cause massive media and literature to fall to the wayside — leaving humanity in an unclimbable hole.

“Obviously, we have a lot of books,” Rogan said. “And most things — most physics work, most work on archaeology, most work in history is available on book form. But how much of what we have is on hard drives?” he questioned.

“If there was a power outage, just a global, worldwide power outage that lasts six months — we’re f*cked,” he added.

“Like, we don’t know anything anymore. It’s a small amount of time for an enormous, cataclysmic disaster to completely erase tens of thousands of years of understanding of everything. Everything. We would have no knowledge,” Rogan imagined.

And while Rogan is concerned about potential lost knowledge, far more fatal issues would face the world if we went into darkness.

Rogan’s power outage take is surface-level

Claiming the potential cataclysmic event would lead to untold issues in retaining past knowledge, far more concerning effects should be on Rogan’s mind.

Firstly, when it comes to emergency services, they would most definitely feel the effects the most. Hospital and medical center generators and back-up power sources can only last so long in the event of a major power outage.

Without a power grid, most transport in developed countries across the world would fail. This means no underground metros, Ubers, flights, and even trains.

And to boot, for Rogan’s job — across any field, whether that be podcast host or stand-up comedian — that would fall to the wayside.

For the UFC, where Rogan serves as a color commentator, they would do well to even host events during that period — let alone broadcast them.