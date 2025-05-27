Joe Rogan Lauds Porsche’s ‘One Aspect’ While Saying Elon Musk’s Tesla Is Just Speed & Tech

On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, its eponymous host welcomed British comedian Jimmy Carr for a wide-ranging discussion.

Apart from their mutual area of expertise, stand-up comedy, Rogan and Carr delved deep into the technology, the multiverse, and the filmography of cinematic auteur Stanley Kubrick. Just after the two-hour mark, however, the discussion shifted to automobiles, specifically focusing on the luxury manufacturers Tesla and Porsche.

It was another point of crossover for the two comedians, who have both built impressive car collections over the years. Carr’s collection has featured extensively in the British media with a Bentley GT, a Rover 75, and even a Formula One car from the now-defunct Marussia team among his collection.

Rogan, meanwhile, has a garage full of a similarly eclectic assortment of vehicles. While there’s quite a variety of sought-after automobiles parked in Rogan’s garage, he seems to have a proclivity towards classic European sports cars (Porsche included), American muscle, and the contemporary prowess of Elon Musk’s Tesla.

And while Rogan was quick to praise the ingenuity and performance of Tesla’s modern models, he couldn’t help but return to a special quality that the classic Porsches possess.

“The car that I drove today is a Tesla Model S Plaid,” revealed Rogan. “It is a preposterously fast car. It has incredible technology, it drives itself. If I choose to, when I leave here tonight, I can press a button and it’ll drive me to my house. It’ll stop at every red light, it’ll hit blinkers, it’ll change lanes if there’s an obstruction. I don’t have to do anything.

“But a 1989 Porsche, like yours [Jimmy Carr], that is a visceral experience,” continued Rogan, shifting into a more reverent tone. “You’re feeling it. It’s fun, you’re on a ride. You’re not even going fast, but you’re feeling everything. It’s a sensory overload. It’s very exciting. It’s exciting not going quick. There’s nothing like those old cars.”

What other coveted cars feature in Joe Rogan’s collection?

Joe Rogan spoke about his Tesla and experiences of driving old-school Porsches, but what else does the JRE host have in reserve?

Another old-school entry for Rogan is his 1971 Ford Bronco ICON 4X4. A classic 70s era American off-roader, the vehicle brings the main character energy wherever it travels.

Another classic, but in an altogether different vein, is Rogan’s 1965 Corvette Stingray. The futuristic chrome design makes it a standout. But peel back the exterior, and there is exhilarating power lurking in the bowels of its pulsating V8 engine.

As shown by his assortment of Porsches from various decades, Chevrolet and Plymouth muscle, and a quietly capable custom Toyota Land Cruiser, Rogan loves cars of all shapes, sizes, and ages. So that visceral experience in that Porsche must’ve been something special.