UFC

“Back up the tough talk in the Octagon”- Julianna Pena shows interest in fighting Ronda Rousey

Pena asks Ronda to back up the tough talk in the Octagon.
Swapnil Rajwade

Previous Article
“LeBron James and Anthony Davis just had the right vibe during the 2020 title run”: NBA Twitter reminisces from the time when the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th title at the Orlando Bubble
Next Article
"They were too busy watching Michael Jordan": Scottie Pippen claims media's sole fixation on MJ robbed him of DPOY