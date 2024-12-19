Joe Rogan Says UFC’s Most Fearsome Fighters, Like Daniel Cormier, Are Surprisingly Among the Nicest People He Knows

Joe Rogan believes people who do hard physical labor are the kindest around. Citing his co-commentator Daniel Cormier’s example, Rogan claims that some of his friends who fight for the UFC are the loveliest people going around and if others hung out with them not knowing their physical abilities and their professional choices, they wouldn’t believe it.

On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator asks people to make themselves work hard all the time claiming it would make them feel better and they would be able to handle disputes, conversations, and interactions with people better.

He further sings about Cormier’s achievements and tells his guest Rod Blagojevich that DC at 5’11” is a tank of a human being who at one point was a two-division champion, having lifted the title at light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions in the UFC.

The UFC commentator also claimed that if people were hanging out with DC, they would never believe that he could pick up just about anybody in a room and smash them on their head. They wouldn’t just think he’s “such a sweetheart of a guy”.

“Daniel Cormier… was dominating in a weight class, in Strikeforce… he didn’t even belong in heavyweight… He’s not a big guy. He’s just an insane tank of a human being. His wrestling was so insane and his will was so insane… he was dominating. He dominated two different divisions. He was a killer! The nicest f**king guy you will ever meet in your life.”

DC, of course, has been famously called the ‘Daddest man on the planet’ by former lightweight champion Max Holloway for being an absolute sweetheart. Even right now, a search of his name on social media or YouTube for that matter will lead people to funny videos of him just talking to and goofing around with fighters.

DC is especially close to the Dagestani camp i.e., Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and others. He actually holds such an influence over Khabib that Islam has asked him to join their camp for UFC 311 and control Khabib for working them to death.

“Try, try try”- Islam pleads with DC to stop Khabib

With both Islam, and Umar Nurmagomedov fighting title fights on the same night at UFC 311, the Dagestani camp is already on overdrive. And with Khabib joining them on top of that is only said to make it a tighter, better-prepared camp for everyone. But Islam doesn’t seem to keen on working out till his legs fall off, something Khabib has a reputation for doing to his fighters.

In an interview with Cormier, the UFC lightweight champion said that Khabib didn’t listen to anybody, not even their head coach Javier Mendez. He then asked DC to join their camp and talk some sense in Khabib, which DC laughed off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fight Spotted (@fightspotted)



Cormier agreed to visit their camp but claimed that stopping Khabib was beyond his capabilities.

But knowing DC, he will try. It is unlikely that would help but as Islam said it himself, “Try. Try. Try”!