Joe Rogan’s Friends Had No Faith in His Podcast: ‘They Thought I’m Wasting My Time’

At 57 years of age, Joe Rogan has built himself an empire courtesy of his JRE podcast that has earned him hundreds of millions in dollars and fans. But, would you believe it if you were told Rogan’s friends never saw much value in the JRE in its early days?

Well, believe it or not, Joe himself admitted the fact during a recent episode, in a conversation with former Navy Seal and CIA Contractor Shawn Ryan.

“In the beginning, all my friends were like, ‘What the f**k are you doing?’ Like, ‘Why are you wasting your time?'”

But Joe always loved working alone. He always wanted to put in effort where he felt it was super necessary. Furthermore, he craved that sense of liberty one would get when working alone- he’d just focus on himself and his craft, devoting 100% to it without giving a flying squirrel about anybody’s opinions.

And he did just that, setting up a makeshift studio in his apartment room where he lived with his family. And from such humble beginnings, Joe’s efforts got him into the forefront of MMA to the point that he’s now widely recognized as the voice of the UFC.

With that being said, will Joe be at UFC Paris to call the shot?

Rogan to skip UFC Paris

After a rather successful maiden event at the Sphere in Vegas, the UFC octagon is headed to the French capital, Paris, for an epic card, featuring a banger of a lightweight bout in the main event.

While the UFC hit the nail right on the head with this card, matching homeboy Benoit Saint-Denis against Brazil’s Renato Moicano in the main event, it’s voice Joe Rogan won’t be in attendance.

In fact, Joe primarily joins the crew for PPVs in North America and has revealed his reluctance to travel abroad for the same owing to his other business commitments.

So his next appearance is expected to be on October 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah at UFC 307 when Alex Pereira is slated to defend his belt against Khalil Rountree in a massive pay-per-view event.

Previously, the martial artist turned comedian had announced that he’ll most likely do a “year-by-year thing” about international events, negotiating a few specific terms that’d warrant him to stay back in the US.

Well, whatever works for Joe! Given that he’s the biggest hype man the sport has ever seen and brings in countless new eyes to MMA every single time he talks, it is unlikely that anybody in the community is going to be against what suits him the best.