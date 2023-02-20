Jake Paul Gets ‘Brutally Mocked’ by UFC Legend Ahead of Tommy Fury Fight

Dec 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Jake Paul records a video on the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Paul is on the receiving end of jokes from a certain UFC icon, with his boxing fight against Tommy Fury in the offing.

Paul and Fury are expected to clash on 26th February, with both men staking their reputation and standing against the other. The scheduled bout is set to occur at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The Problem Child and Fury will finally throw down after years of amassing hatred for one other. The pair have attempted to book the fight on multiple occasions over the past 12 months, but only in vain.

At long last, the two will settle their differences in an old-fashioned way by lacing up a pair of gloves and displaying a clinic. However, Paul has been the target of a joke from a former UFC title contender, with the former releasing constant videos of his workout in preparation for Fury.

A UFC legend hilariously trolled Jake Paul!

Chael Sonnen is a pioneer within the mixed martial arts spectrum. His strategy of insulting his opponents to gather an extensive audience enabled him to be awarded numerous high-reward fights. It also eventually laid the blueprint for Conor McGregor to follow and tidy up on it.

With Fury and Paul expected to box next week, Sonnen took to his Twitter to poke fun at Paul. In a TikTok video posted to his Twitter, a video of Paul dancing around the boxing ring can be seen with a caption that lists the most dangerous places to grow up in.

Amongst genuine regions riddled with issues, Paul’s birthplace of Ohio was ranked in second with West Linn, Oregon ranked first. Oregon is the area Sonnen was born and brought up in. The amusing aspect of the video is that Paul was birthed in Cleveland, Ohio.

The message being Paul’s antics, character, and demeanor clearly dictate that he is not made for the combat sports world. Typical Chael Sonnen frolics, to say the least.

Sonnen was never once crowned champion due to his shortcomings at the most unprecedented times. He is widely regarded for his trash-talking ability. Sonnen’s signature statement involving his hometown Oregon is widely popular amongst the US population.

Sonnen, on more than one occasion, has enhanced his credibility by referencing to the tough background he had growing up in Oregon.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury!

Paul and Fury will engage in a winner take all contest next week. Fury, without question, has a larger hand to lose, given that the duo has engaged in numerous discussions over his legitimacy as a boxer, apart from his relationship to half brother, heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

The bout didn’t materialize on two previous occasions, with both instances being Fury’s complications. In December 2021, he was rehabilitating from a rib injury, and a visa issue in August last year rendered him unable to compete.

The match is set to take place at 185 lbs. They will box each other for eight rounds. An advantage that Paul does hold over Fury, however, is the rematch clause in his contract if he loses.

