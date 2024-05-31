Khabib’s Manager Claims Islam Makhachev Can Beat Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Alex Pereira, and Every Big Name: “Greatest Fighter Alive”

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov share the same manager, Ali Abdelaziz. The Egyptian has been called a great manager and friend by his clients who believe he goes to any extent for them. However, Abdelaziz’s recent claims about the UFC lightweight Champion have gone overboard.

Abdelaziz has claimed that Islam was the ‘Greatest Fighter Alive’ and could beat Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and other prominent boxers alike.

To be fair, that may be a more sound argument to defend. In a recent interview with Grind City Media on YouTube, Ali Abdelaziz spoke about the champion very highly ahead of his UFC 302 match-up against Dustin Poirier,

“Islam Makhachev right now is the greatest fighter living in combat sports right now P4P king. He can beat Usyk’s a*s Tyson Fury’s a*s, Anthony Joshua’s a*s, anybody.”

Ali Abdelaziz also went on to state that Islam Makhachev could beat anyone in the UFC as well. He named Leon Edwards, Dricus Du Plessis, and even Alex Pereira as essentially cannon fodder for an unstoppable machine.

These are some big claims for a fighter who has not fought in more than one division. However, another UFC fighter believes Makhachev can become a two-division champion.

Kevin Holland does not want any part of Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev has made it clear that moving up in weight is something he wants to do. But first, he has to defend his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. That would indeed be the next step to greatness, considering if he wins against Dustin, he would have defeated the who’s who of the division.

Islam has also recently revealed that he was not a fan of rematches, stating that he got bored with making the same preparations and the same camp for the same fighters. So rising up to 170 lbs and winning there would be the next goal for the Dagestani.

During a recent interview ahead of the card this weekend, 170-pounder, Kevin Holland also gave his thoughts on the champion moving up in weight,

“Champ for sure for sure. I think Khabib could’ve did the same thing if he wanted to…And I think Islam is probably a little more scarier to deal with…I don’t want no problems with that guy.”

Kevin Holland on Islam Makhachev potentially moving up to 170: “Champ. Champ. For sure, for sure. Islam is scary, I don’t want no problems with that guy.” pic.twitter.com/14cvaRH5lh — – (@AIKYGDLT) May 29, 2024

Kevin Holland believes Islam Makhachev would become champion if he moved up to 170. He does not think the weight or the size difference would make a difference to him. To be fair to Holland, he isn’t wrong. Lesser men have done it and been successful.