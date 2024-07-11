Jon Anik Advocates for Joe Rogan’s Emmy Nomination as Sports Broadcaster: “Finest MMA Analyst That Has Ever Lived”

UFC commentator Jon Anik never wastes an opportunity to shower praise on his colleague, Joe Rogan, for his immense contribution to the sport. Recently, on an episode of the ‘Anik & Florian’ podcast, the UFC commentator left no stone unturned in putting Rogan on a pedestal and even claimed he deserves an Emmy for being the best MMA analyst ever.

During the podcast, the conversation soon turned to Anik’s profession, and he was asked if he had ever dreamt about being nominated for the Emmys. To this, Anik immediately brought up Rogan’s example and claimed the latter is a lot more deserving of such a nomination. He even branded Rogan as the “finest MMA Analyst that has ever lived,” saying,

“It’d be great to be nominated for an Emmy but you know Joe Rogan has never been nominated for an Emmy as a sports broadcaster and he is the finest MMA analyst that is ever lived and I could talk to you about all the different facets of the job that make him such.”

In all honesty, Anik is spot on here. Joe Rogan might as well be the finest MMA analyst who has ever lived. The taekwondo practitioner has been with the promotion since its inception and even worked without pay for a while. It is also quite apparent that Rogan genuinely likes MMA, and his martial arts background makes him the man for the job, deserving of all the praise.

It is this passion that allows Rogan to speak up even against his dear friend Dana White, as he recently made some startling remarks on Powerslap.

Rogan snubs Powerslap – “I wouldn’t do it…”

Besides the larger-than-life superstars in the promotion like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, Joe Rogan is one name that has been associated with the sport of MMA for quite some time. Despite the UFC’s humble beginning as a fighting tournament featuring fighters in open weight categories, Rogan was all in as he respects fighters and professional fighting.

However, what he cannot fathom is Dana White’s ambitious Powerslap league. During his recent podcast, Rogan even made his views on Power Slap clear by stating he would never compete in that sport, come what may.

“I wouldn’t do it. I’m fully in support of anybody doing whatever the f* * k they want to do. I’m like if you could bull ride, if you could BMX jump and skateboard and all that crazy sh** where people break their necks. I feel like you should be able to do anything but I wouldn’t do it. Like you have seen slap fighting. They get slapped unconscious. Just a slap.”

While Rogan understands the business behind it and White’s apparent interest, it’s not a secret that thudding slaps straight to your face is a first-class ticket for CTE.